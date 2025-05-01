I Tried An Ultra Clear Laser Facial — Here’s How It Went

Jonathan Knowles / Getty Images

As I’ve gotten older, I’ve noticed my skin telling its own story—a tale marked by dark spots that linger long after acne flare ups fade. No matter how many $100 serums or masks I try, the stubborn hyperpigmentation and dark spots seem to hang on for dear life.

A few months ago, I decided to level up my self-care game with an UltraClear facial. You’re probably raising an eyebrow… but, trust me, this isn’t your average facial. It’s a transformative experience that promises to bring your glow back, one treatment at a time.

Dr. James Chelnis, MD, FACS, a board-certified plastic surgeon, performed this procedure. breaks it down on what UltraClear Laser is, the benefits, and process of the treatment.

Learn more about my experience with the UltraClear Laser treatment below.

What is an Ultra Clear Laser Facial?

UltraClear is the first FDA-cleared cold fiber ablative laser designed to gently vaporize dull, damaged skin on the surface while working its magic deep below with unmatched precision. “This causes the skin to heal and restructure, growing new skin cells and increasing collagen and elastin production,” says Dr. Chelnis. The result? It leaves you with smoother, healthier, and younger-looking skin with a more radiant complexion.



The Skin Prep

Before I entered the midtown west office, I discussed my dark spots and hyperpigmentation from excessive sun exposure and acne scars. When Dr. Chelnis came in, I asked him questions about the process of the laser treatment and he personalized a treatment for my dark spots. Unlike traditional treatments, UltraClear uses a patented micro-pulse fiber technology to address skincare concerns, such as anti-aging skin.

According to the plastic surgeon, there are six modes of treatment. “UltraClear uses frequent short bursts with relaxation time between pulses,” says Dr. Chelnis. “Patients will still get the same great results without the pain or downtime.” An esthetician put numbing cream on my face and let it sit for 30 minutes before taking it off for treatment.

The Session

The treatment takes about 10-15 minutes, but a full facial resurfacing treatment can take about 30 minutes or more. I got this treatment during my lunch break. Then, I put on UV eyelids to protect my eyes from the laser. “Some patients feel nothing while others report a slight warm feeling or a more intense sunburn feeling,” says Dr. Chelnis.

“A fan or cold compress can be used to help cool the skin post-treatment.” For the final step of the treatment, Dr. Chelnis put sunscreen on my skin. “This will help to maintain the longevity of your UltraClear® results.” I was told to just use a cleanser and sunscreen to remove the dead skin when they appear the next day or two.

Does it Work for my Skin Type?

According to Dr. Chelnis, this laser facial works for all skin types. He calls it “the longest dimmer switch” for its amazing results. “UltraClear is safe and offers significantly less risk of hyperpigmentation and other side effects that can be more commonly seen in melanin-rich skin types with traditional lasers and devices.“

The Results

I noticed an improvement in my skin in just two to five days after the treatment. The results may last several months or longer. Those stubborn dark spots that once felt like permanent guests on my face are finally starting to fade, and my complexion looks brighter and more even-toned. The treatment didn’t just tackle the discoloration; it gave my entire face a refreshed, rejuvenated vibe. Now, I’m embracing my skin with a new level of confidence—it’s radiant, it’s giving effortless, and it’s giving me exactly what I need for the season.