Composite by India Espy-Jones

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

It’s almost February 14. This means you’re likely scrambling to book reservations or find the perfect gifts for the loved ones in your life. And not just any old gift—after all, Valentine’s Day is all about thought, attention, and, above all, love.

Whether you’re looking for a splurge gift for your significant other, a token of appreciation for your Galentine, or perhaps, an intimate favor for yourself, there’s a meaningful gift for every Valentine in your life.

Ahead, we rounded up all the best beauty and wellness gifts—for self, lovers, and friends—to shop this Valentine’s Day.

Self

If you’re bringing in Valentine’s Day single or just professing your self love, gifts to self are just as important as the ones you give others. Give yourself your flowers (or, at least what smells like them) with Byredo’s Rose Of No Man’s Land perfume. If the gift of pleasure is more your speed, opt for a 3-speed vibrator, or finally buy that expensive nail polish you’ve always wanted to try.

Lover

Show appreciation for your significant other, crush, or even complicated situationship (however risky) with a gift that says you care. Beyoncé, for one, has the perfect gift: A Cater 2 U Mask for bed. Or, show your burning desire with Byredo’s Burning Rose Candle and a refillable lipstick set (which will be lovingly smudged by the end of the night).

Friend

Friends need love, too. Whether its Doja Cat’s new lip combo kit with MAC Cosmetics, a restock of their favorite under eye patches, or a blush to try out the latest makeup trends, showing love to the people who’ve been there through it all is really what it’s all about.

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on the links we provide, we may receive compensation.