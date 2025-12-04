The Evolution Of Tyra Banks’ Top Model Beauty

Art Streiber/Penske Media via Getty Images

Tyra Banks has been on top. For decades, she’s represented what it looks like to break through an industry where Black women have long been underrepresented. She’s one of the few Black models to ever reach supermodel status, the first to cover GQ and Sports Illustrated, and, by the early 2000s, she was one of the world’s top-earning models.

This was, in part, because her beauty was so impossible to ignore. At Fendi’s spring-summer 1993 show, Banks sported a blunt cut blonde wig which scathed her black brows. In 1997, white under-eye powder added dimension to her otherwise smoky makeup at the 39th annual Grammy Awards. And, in 2002, false lashes at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show were the perfect accessory to her green eyes.

By 2010, a knit face covering couldn’t even hide her beauty—dewy skin and smoked out eyes—at Vogue’s 90th Anniversary Party. Then, on the front row of Jeremy Scott’s spring-summer 2013 show, her effortless comb-over bob turned messy hair into a beauty statement.

And of course, we’d be remiss to not mention the flawless ESSENCE covers Banks has also graced. Think: her June 2000 cover, shot in St. Lucia. Banks served her iconic smize with cornrowed strands and an island glow. For her February 2008 covers, she was found with ultra luminous skin, wispy lashes and voluminous dirty blonde strands. Then, fast forward to earlier this year, where she delivered a moodier vibe on our MARCH/APRIL 2025 covers. One of which she rocked a sky-high bouffant, long nails, and a smoky eye. As for the other? Blunt bangs and pin thin brows did the trick.

These days, Banks is leaning into more refined looks. Just a couple weeks ago, she arrived at the Fashion Trust Arabia Awards in a pin-curled pixie and bold winged eyeshadow, affirming the beauty embedded in her DNA.

From the 1990s to now, scroll on for Banks’ beauty evolution in honor of her 52nd birthday. today

1992

Model Tyra Banks (Photo by Art Streiber/Penske Media via Getty Images)

1995

Model Tyra Banks backstage. (Photo by Kyle Ericksen/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

1997

Tyra Banks at the 39th annual Grammy Awards, New York, February 1, 1997. (Photo by Steve Eichner/Getty Images)

2000

2002

Tyra Banks backstage in the hair and makeup room during 8th Annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show – Hair and Makeup at The New York State Armory in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

2004

Tyra Banks during 2004 VH1 Divas – Backstage at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

2008

2010

Tyra Banks attends Vogue 90th Anniversary Party as part of Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2011 Paris Fashion Week at Hotel Pozzo di Borgo on September 30, 2010 in Paris, France.

2013

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 12: Tyra Banks attends the Jeremy Scott spring 2013 fashion show during MADE Fashion Week at Milk Studios on September 12, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images)

2017

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 02: Tyra Banks attends the Tommy Hilfiger TOMMYNOW Spring 2019 : TommyXZendaya Premieres at Theatre des Champs-Elysees on March 02, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Tommy Hilfiger)

2025