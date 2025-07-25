Tyla Styles Her Own Hair: ‘Because Of The Budget’

TheStewartofNY/GC Images / Getty Images

From “recession blonde” on Beyoncé to Tracee Ellis Ross’s simple slick back, even Hollywood’s rich and famous are cutting costs when it comes to hair. And now, South African pop star Tyla included. “Get ready with me for my show in Barbados,” the singer says in a TikTok video. “I like my makeup, [but] I have to style my own hair because…the budget.”

From nails to lashes, and now hair, DIYing has turned into a necessity, especially with a recession looming and the rising cost of beauty services. “I’m going to try to curl a few pieces and then see if I can spread it out or something,” she says.

While braids are relatively affordable (specifically at African braiding salons), the front of her hair was cornrowed with a braided strand left down. But, with the back left out in long, loose curls, Tyla said her main concern with doing her own hair was the back “emptying” on stage. “I have a whole light behind me.”

After returning to the States, the pop star was spotted in New York with an updated variation of her Barbados look. The single strand we saw at the show? Braided up into a heart-shaped cornrow on the side of her head. Meanwhile, the back was cut into a bob-length and curls less loose.

Her bright pink lipstick (think: MAC Cosmetics’s “Candy Yum Yum” Silky Matte Lipstick shade covered in gloss) matched her eyeshadow, while her silver-speckled skin looked as if she just left a 2012 rave. But, her manicure wasn’t as loud. In fact, it was quite quiet: a classic, oval-shaped nude which gripped the handle of her little pink bag. All-in-all? The look is giving us inspiration for our end-of-summer parties ahead.