Truth Is: Pricing Versus Impact—How Do You Decide What Skin Treatments Are Right For You?

As we all know to be true, there are a plethora of skin treatments marketed to different skin types and general concerns. A lot of times people will request for a service based off of its popularity without understanding if this is actually the right treatment for them. However, what I really believe is that most people need a little hand holding when it comes to landing on the right plan.

If you’re an expert and you’ve been in the game for a while, you’ll start to notice that people just need a clear direction on what to do. I’ve been fortunate enough to build tight knit relationships with all of my clients—and when I provide them with a layout of treatments, backed by a little bit of education on why this will benefit them, it’s almost inevitable that they’ll oblige.

With that being said, one of the most common questions asked is usually on the topic of pricing versus impact. In the height of a recession, many people (myself included) are becoming a lot more strategic about what their dollars go towards. They wanna be assured that this treatment is actually worth it. And just like anything in life, it may require you to commit to more than one try so you can achieve the best results. After all, it ain’t cheap!

So how does one move forward with all of this information? In hopes to guide you in the right direction, I highlighted the best skin treatments, according to the season, that will guarantee you the biggest bang for your bucks.

Fall/Winter

Chemical peels, Microneedling, and Laser treatments stand alone as the most effective during the fall and winter seasons.

A chemical peel: These involve an application of a chemical solution over the skin, causing a layer of the skin to peel and making space for new skin to form.

Microneedling: Creates micro channels over the skin which triggers the skin’s natural healing process and regenerates the collagen, smoothes texture and reduces hyperpigmentation.

Lasers like Clear & Brilliant: These tend to be one of my favorites because they don’t include any downtime. This is a gentle fractional laser treatment that works by creating micro zones of heat in the skin, benefiting the complexion while boosting elasticity.

When you think about it, individually, we’ve been affected by environmental factors such as UV exposure and irregularities in our skin’s texture. Working in a clinical environment, I often encourage clients to consider a range of 2-4 sessions depending upon the degree of their skin‘s condition and inform them about the short period of downtime that it entails.

It is possible that your skin will flake and shed for a few days before it returns to its normal state. Typically these treatments range anywhere between $350-$700 per session. It’s a pretty penny however, if you’re anticipating transformative results, it’ll be worth it. Whether done alone or paired with other treatments, the impact is high and certainly essential to the skin’s health in the long run.

Spring/Summer

Real talk, most of us have our best skin days in the warmer months. With an adequate amount of vitamin D, good sun protection, a fewer step routine and better eating habits, the glow is continuous. Most people just like to maintain that glow throughout the season. So how do they do that? Simple: a good facial!

Facials: Experts understand that facials require a tailored approach. So everyone’s skin deserves something different. Sticking to a four to six week schedule can also make all of the difference.

No down-time peels: And for those who love to do the most as gentle as possible, a no downtime peel will amplify just about any result. What sets this apart from a chemical peel? Your skin won’t physically shed or flake. Its low levels of acids make it special for its instant boost of brightness and totally safe during the sunny seasons.

Price points for these types of treatments generally range from $150-$250 each session.