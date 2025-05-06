How This Esthetician Preps Celebrities For The Met Gala

Courtesy of Samantha Mims

“Truth is…” allows readers to get esthetician-backed advice without having to step foot into an office. In each article, certified skin therapist Samantha Mims shares her do’s and don’ts, product recommendations, and more to help you along your skin care journey.

Yesterday was the first Monday in May. In other words, it was fashion’s most glamorous event: The Met Gala. The theme for this year’s gala was Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, which had me filled with a lot of excitement and pride.

This year, I had the pleasure of prepping Pharrell and A$AP Rocky’s skin ahead of the red carpet. These two prominent celebrities have a large cultural impact and embody the definition of modern Dandyism. I’m feeling grateful that I got to contribute to this powerful moment of self expression.

Leading up to the big day, I promised myself that I’d get a good night’s rest because I had a fast-paced day. The night before, I prepped my kit and mapped out enough time to do my own Sunday self-care rituals. It’s my job to make others look good, but I can’t achieve that if I don’t look and feel my best.

That said, below for how I prepped to get two of The MET Gala’s co-hosts Superfine for the evening.

My Personal Prep

I started with my body routine, using Esker’s Body Plane tool to exfoliate and soften my skin right before my final moisturizing steps with Omorovicza’s serum and restorative cream. This led me to my full face prep which included a double cleanse, an AHA mask and some targeted microcurrent using my NuFace.

The morning of, I woke up early enough to make myself a good breakfast and fit in a quick workout. I felt charged and fully prepared. My glam was classic and simple. I went with a little eyeliner and mascara from Wyn Beauty. Blush is a must, so I chose KJH’s Soft Smudge lip and cheek in Soft Tomato. Lastly, I used Ami Colé’s Midnight shade to line my lips and finished with Glossier’s Ultralip in Crest.

Samantha Mims

The Kit

I wanted my skin kit to include a range of tried and true products that are tailored to leaving the skin with a long lasting glow. My focus during client prep is usually on hydration, shaping and illumination. I never really have much time in these situations, so everything has to be precise.

Inside my kit I had two cleansers, an essence, a serum and a moisturizer all by epi.logic. I also included some chilled eye patches from 111skin, cryo globes, a gua sha stone, microcurrent and an LED Light Panel. All of these play a vital role in getting someone ready for a special occasion. It’s like my way of bringing the clinic on-the-go.

The Moment

I made two stops. The first stop was The Mark Hotel and my final stop was The Carlyle. I was notified that I don’t have much time but the goal was to make them look their best within twenty minutes. Once I arrived, I found a comfortable space in their suite, took a few minutes to set up and then jumped into prep.

I wanted them to feel good about the experience and also leave their skin looking refreshed (naturally). I prepped Pharrell’s skin first using his own skincare line, Humanrace. I worked with their 3 step kit which included a Rice Powder Cleanser, Lotus Enzyme Exfoliator and a Humidifying cream. To amplify his prep, I included targeted microcurrent, Gua-Sha and finished with LED Light Therapy.

To prep ASAP Rocky’s skin, I used epi.logics True Calm Cleanser, Even Balance Toner, Master Plan Serum and Total Package Moisturizer for the ultimate glow. I also included cryo globes to de-puff and microcurrent for an additional sculpt. I kept in mind that there would be a lot of flashing lights, which made it important that the glow appeared without reflecting too much shine. At the end of their prep, I handed over a mirror and allowed them to bask in their glow. Everyone was satisfied! Job well done before the fun began.