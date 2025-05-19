A Clinical Facial Might Be The Key To Your Best Skin Yet

“Truth is…” allows readers to get esthetician-backed advice without having to step foot into an office. In each article, certified skin therapist Samantha Mims shares her do’s and don’ts, product recommendations, and more to help you along your skin care journey.

Throughout my experience as a Skin Therapist these last 8 years, I’ve witnessed the evolution in skincare, science and technology. Facials have adopted a new meaning and aestheticians have a different approach to treating certain skin types and conditions.

We often hear people’s requests for wanting glowy skin, but what does that entail? Sure, a good routine, a balanced diet, and daily activity are helpful. However, I’ve noticed that targeted facial treatments play a big part in achieving luminous skin for a longer period of time. Truth is, ever since I started to integrate technology into my treatments, I’ve seen a significant improvement in results.

Below, for what you need to know about clinical facials.

Clinical treatments vs. Facials

The objective of clinical treatments and facials are meant to improve skin health but vary in their techniques and the devices that are used. Specifically, clinical treatments such as lasers, peels and microneedling are done in clinical settings and may require a short period of downtime. Facials aim to address much more basic concerns such as pore congestion, dullness and dryness without any downtime. I’m a big fan of mixing and matching treatments according to your skin’s concerns. I believe this type of tailored approach provides short and long term benefits.

An example of a clinical treatment

Recently, at Brooklyn Face And Eye, we’ve launched a new treatment described as The Clinical. It’s unlike any other treatment I offer and furthermore unique from other facials I’ve ever experienced. What makes it so special is its multi-modal protocol that works in synergy with your skin’s innate regenerative abilities. The outcome includes both immediate and long-term renewal that doesn’t involve any downtime.

So just imagine a clinical experience that involves an advanced range of products, paired with modalities such as hydrodermabrasion for skin purification, LED therapy, hydration-plumping microinfusions, tissue tightening ultrasound through Sofwave, targeted sculpting with microcurrent and an optional bio exfoliating peel. Sounds like a lot but that’s because it is, intentionally.

Who qualifies for clinical treatments?

If you’re curious about who qualifies for clinical treatments, it’s perfect for the skin enthusiast who’s done it all and the seasonal customer who is interested in doing more than just the average facial.

How often should they be done?

Considering the severity of your concerns and how quickly you want to reach your skin goals you’re likely going to need two or more sessions every 4-6 weeks. Once you get to that place where you love your skin, it’s solely about maintaining your results. That can be done with the right skin routine at home and bi-monthly facials. Say hello to clearer, firmer and undeniably radiant skin from this point forward.