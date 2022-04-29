TRESemmé and SimpleeBEAUTIFUL Launch Texture Certification Program To Educate Stylists Across the U.S.

Finally, more stylists will be able to cater to our many hair textures behind the scenes and at our nearest salons. If you recall, fashion model Leomie Anderson shared her dismay about the lack of glam treatment for Black women’s hair and makeup during New York Fashion Week last year— in hopes of the industry hearing her cries of urgency for Black women.

Thankfully, TRESemmé understood the woes of Black hair care in the industry and decided to do something about it. The number one styling brand in the U.S. is establishing a new Texture Certification Program to teach and certify licensed hair professionals around the country. As part of their aim to deliver excellent salon care to women everywhere, the training will cover the treatment, cutting, and styling of textured hair. The TRESemmé Future Stylists Fund, established in 2020 to combat bias and inequality in the beauty, fashion, and entertainment industries, has grown to include this initiative.

The TRESemmé x SimpleeBEAUTIFUL Texture Certification Program was developed in collaboration with textured hair expert and educator Diane Da Costa of SimpleeBEAUTIFUL CurlyTextured Academy, and shaped by celebrity stylists and TRESemmé ambassadors Lacy Redway and Nai’vasha. With this ongoing education program, TRESemmé hopes to certify over 1,000 stylists by the end of 2022.

The TRESemmé x SimpleeBEAUTIFUL Texture Certification Program is meant to train licensed U.S. stylists who need additional instruction on how to treat and style textured hair types, to address the paucity of textured hair training offered in cosmetology schools. There is currently no state cosmetology licensing offices that demand a basic grasp of textured and coily hair care, resulting in a shortage of stylists with the professional skills to service a wide range of hair types.

The program is based on results from TRESemmé’s Hair Bias Report, which found that 86% of Black women had difficulty finding consistent, high-quality hair care at salons. It was difficult to locate a stylist who could care for their hair type or texture, and they faced bias and discrimination in the salon chair. Similarly, 65% of professional stylists wish they had more textured and coily hair training (a number that jumps to 70% among white stylists).

The TRESemmé x SimpleeBEAUTIFUL Texture Certification Program will assist stylists in furthering their cosmetology education and practice by equipping them with the terminology and abilities needed to confidently and competently treat all customers, regardless of hair type.

“I am extremely passionate about textured hair care and have dedicated my career to educating stylists and consumers on how to truly care for textured hair types,” said Diane Da Costa, celebrity stylist, and CEO of SimpleeBEAUTIFUL. Da Costa is the lead instructor for the Texture Certification Program. “Partnering with TRESemmé not only brings awareness to this industry-wide issue of hair discrimination but will introduce this much-needed skillset to more stylists nationwide.”

In order for TRESemmé to continue leading by example in closing the training gap and increasing the representation of diverse talent across the industry, they will require all stylists who work with the company at future events, such as New York Fashion Week and Project Runway, to complete the Texture Certification Program.

“As a leader in hair care, we have a responsibility to use our influence and platform to make a difference and bring awareness to the lack of certified textured hair care training in the industry,” said Jessica Grigoriou, Brand Director, TRESemmé. “Every woman, regardless of hair type, deserves to have access and feel confident that they will receive quality hair care at every appointment so they can express themselves authentically, and we want to do our part to increase inclusivity in the beauty industry.”

The TRESemmé x SimpleeBEAUTIFUL Texture Certification Program consists of the following three pillars of training to receive certification:

TEXTURE FUNDAMENTALS: Live webinar available for up to 1,000 licensed U.S. stylists to receive virtual training on the basics of textured hair care, including how to identify different texture types, speak with proper language and terminology, identify best product matches, and use professional tools for styling and cutting textured hair. The completion of the Texture Fundamentals course will be required to register for the following two courses. PERFECTING THE TEXTURED CUT: This hands-on workshop will teach you how to use particular cutting techniques and tools to work with various textured hair types. This workshop will take place in a New York studio. THE ART OF TEXTURED STYLING: This hands-on workshop will cover specialized texture techniques, products, and tools for styling, as well as advice on how to work with various textured hair types. This workshop will take place in a New York studio.

TRESemmé and SimpleeBEAUTIFUL will issue a certificate of completion to stylists who attend and complete all three Texture Certification courses, certifying that they have been educated and instructed on how to treat, trim, and style textured hair. They’ll be able to better serve customers with textured hair types and be listed in the TRESemmé online directory of textured hair-trained stylists, expanding their client base and visibility.

TRESemmé’s certification program is the latest example of the company’s dedication to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion for Black women. This announcement complements the Future Stylists Fund Program, which recently announced the $100,000 scholarship winners for this year.

Registration is now open, closing on Tuesday, May 31. Seats are offered on a first-come, first-served basis for qualifying stylists. For more information and details on how stylists can register, visit here.