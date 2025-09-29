The Black Girl's Guide To Travel: The In-Flight Skincare Routines Black Beauty Insiders Swear By

Getty Images

Before you even step on the plane, your carry-on is probably already bursting at the seams, crammed with the essentials: cell phone charger, disinfecting wipes, snacks, water, maybe even a neck pillow. You’ve got the basics covered. But have you thought about your in-flight skincare routine?

The air on planes is notoriously rough on our skin. Cabins have very low humidity, causing our skin to lose moisture, look dry, and blah. Plus, because we’re basically riding shotgun to the sun, the UV rays are literally penetrating through the windows onto our precious skin — causing sun damage.

And while we all love a Jet2 holiday, no trip, whether for work or play, is worth compromising our melanin. That’s why we tapped a few of our favorite beauty girls to share their in-flight skincare secrets. Some go all in with multi-step routines, while others swear the simpler the better. But no matter the approach, they all agree on one thing: layering on SPF and a hydrating cream is a non-negotiable. Pair that with plenty of water, and your skin’s glow will be undeniable. Thank us later.

Content creator, founder of Bhera Wellness

For Amaya Monae, in-flight beauty is an essential—and it starts with a good face mask. “A hydrating mist, a rich moisturizer, Topicals Faded Brightening Under Eye Masks, a collagen sheet mask from Medicube, and Sunkiss Desert Butter Balm – 760 Skin are must-haves for me,” she says. Monae isn’t shy about pulling out her full lineup at 30,000 feet, either. She begins by sanitizing her hands and tray table before layering on her skincare, even if it earns a few stares from fellow passengers.

“I noticed how dehydrated and dull my skin would feel after long flights, and I wanted to be more intentional about making travel part of my self-care instead of something that drained me,” she explains. “Taking a few extra steps with skincare helps me feel refreshed and confident when I land.” And as for anyone side-eyeing her mid-flight routine? “Put your self-care first. If someone’s worried about your routine, that’s their business.”

Consultant dermatologist

Emma Amoafo-Mensah, MD, has no time for fussy in-flight rituals; her skincare routine is simple but powerful. “Sunscreen is number one. I recommend a broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher, ideally in a travel-friendly stick or lotion,” she explains. “UVA rays penetrate plane windows, and over time, that can accelerate wrinkles, dark spots, and even increase skin cancer risk.”

To add a touch of hydration, she keeps a mini thermal water spray on hand. “It helps replenish moisture in the dry cabin air,” she says. “Keeping it minimal makes it easier to stay consistent.”

Airplane cabins, she notes, often dip below 20% humidity, drier than the Sahara Desert, so she believes these steps are crucial. “These take seconds to use, don’t draw unwanted attention from fellow passengers, and keep your skin protected and hydrated,” says Amoafo-Mensah. “Think of it as quiet, preventative care — not just a beauty routine.”

Beauty creator and realtor

As a realtor, Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere knows that looking polished is part of the job, which is why her beauty routine is crucial. “I’m always looking for ways to protect my skin barrier and keep it glowing and plump,” she says. “I learned that airplane cabins use recycled, dry air and expose you to stronger UVA rays. Both dehydrate the skin and accelerate aging, so I started protecting my barrier while in flight.”

Her ritual begins with a hypochlorous acid spray, specifically Tower 28’s SOS Spray — which she swears by for its ability to calm, hydrate, and shield skin against bacteria. From there, she layers on a sheet mask and finishes with sunscreen. For Petit-Frere, these steps are essential whenever she boards a plane. “I’m not sure if I’m just being dramatic, but I can literally feel the low humidity in the air,” she adds. “It’s like all the hydration is being pulled straight out of my skin.” This routine ensures she’s ready to land looking just as fresh as when she took off.

Charlotte, NC-based licensed esthetician and owner of Ara by Essence Skin Care

As an esthetician, Moore knows firsthand what airplane air can do to skin. “If you’re someone who invests in your skincare, whether through professional treatments or a detailed routine at home, it’s important to keep up that work on the plane to protect it,” she explains. “Especially on flights five hours or longer. Think of it as protecting your investment.”

Her in-flight ritual begins with Magic Molecule Hypochlorous Acid Spray, one of her purse essentials. “It’s a must-have for me to disinfect and hydrate,” says Moore. “Hypochlorous acid is actually more effective than bleach at killing germs, but gentle enough for the skin, eyes, and mouth. I spray down my hands before touching my face so I can start my routine anywhere.”

Next, she applies NIOD’s CAIS Serum, which helps improve texture, radiance, and evenness, followed by a sheet mask to lock in moisture. But for those who can’t commit to a whole in-flight routine, Moore has a practical alternative: prep the night before. “You can definitely avoid awkward stares by doing a deeply hydrating routine at home,” she says. “Finish with a toner, a nourishing mask or sheet mask, and a thick, lipid-rich moisturizer. It will fortify your skin barrier and keep your glow intact.”