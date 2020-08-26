Tracee Ellis Ross: @Instagram/@traceeellisross Regina King + Issa Rae: Getty Images

The only thing better than Regina King, Tracee Ellis Ross and Issa Rae doing their thing on their respective shows is the three of them collectively popping up in our timelines.

The trifecta of melanin at its best, the beauty triplet recently appeared in a photo on Ross’s Instagram, showing off their pearly whites and giving us a dose of Black girl joy that even 2020 can’t eclipse.

Ross captioned the photo, “EMMY NOMINATED TEEFS,” referring to the fact that each woman has been nominated for outstanding lead actress at the 72nd Emmy Awards, and also highlighting those incredible smiles of theirs.

They’re included in the more than 30 Black actors and shows being recognized at this year’s award ceremony (and representing for the the handful of Black actors that were snubbed). We’re excited to see who takes a statue home. And yes, we’re still rooting for everybody black.

But if there was also a category for best skin in the game these ladies would have to settle for a three-way tie. Their youthful and glowing faces are a reminder that the old adage ‘Black don’t crack’ is indeed correct and that true beauty comes from the inside out — happiness will always beat out expensive face creams.

The photo is also a reminder that in a year when life as we’ve come to know it has been cancelled, sisterhood is unwavering and will forever thrive. It looks good on all of us.