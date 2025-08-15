Tracee Ellis Ross Channels Diana Ross With Fluffy Blowout

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images / Getty Images

It’s late summer and Tracee Ellis Ross—who stars in new Solo Traveling series—took a temporary detour from more than just solo flights. Her mid-summer vacation hairdos, which have spanned cornrows, jumbo plaits, and slicked-back buns, have since been replaced by her biggest look yet: a fluffy blowout.

Keyed by hairstylist Marica Hamilton, Ross’s larger-than-life hairstyle—which she wore on air for last night’s Jimmy Kimmel show—felt familiar. Specifically, it recalled the looks her mother, Diana Ross, used to wear in the ‘70s: lightweight, brushed out, and barrel-curled.

The front of her hair was voluminous, sweeping across her forehead as if set by a roller the evening before. But, her full hairline didn’t stand alone. Her humidity-shocked shoulder-length hair was in a full pouf all around, making Ross as if the unofficial 4th member of The Supremes.

Singer Diana Ross performing in circa 1980. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

While her hairdo was historic, French tips remained classic, and eyes fully lined, she replaced her signature red lip with something much more neutral: a brown lip line and natural-toned lips. Needless to say, all the attention remained on her can’t miss hairstyle, which is looking up to be this year’s hottest late-summer style.