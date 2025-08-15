Tracee Ellis Ross Channels Diana Ross With Fluffy Blowout

It’s late summer and Tracee Ellis Ross—who stars in new Solo Traveling series—took a temporary detour from more than just solo flights. Her mid-summer vacation hairdos, which have spanned cornrows, jumbo plaits, and slicked-back buns, have since been replaced by her biggest look yet: a fluffy blowout.
Keyed by hairstylist Marica Hamilton, Ross’s larger-than-life hairstyle—which she wore on air for last night’s Jimmy Kimmel show—felt familiar. Specifically, it recalled the looks her mother, Diana Ross, used to wear in the ‘70s: lightweight, brushed out, and barrel-curled.
The front of her hair was voluminous, sweeping across her forehead as if set by a roller the evening before. But, her full hairline didn’t stand alone. Her humidity-shocked shoulder-length hair was in a full pouf all around, making Ross as if the unofficial 4th member of The Supremes.
While her hairdo was historic, French tips remained classic, and eyes fully lined, she replaced her signature red lip with something much more neutral: a brown lip line and natural-toned lips. Needless to say, all the attention remained on her can’t miss hairstyle, which is looking up to be this year’s hottest late-summer style.