Toffee Makeup Is Winter’s Warmest Beauty Trend For Black Women

It’s the coldest season of the year, but winter makeup couldn’t be warmer. In other words, we’re predicting the toffee makeup trend will take over the red carpet in 2026. After all, the end of 2026 saw everyone from Paloma Elsesser and Zoe Kravitz, to Laura Harrier and Sabrina Elba rocking the toasty look. That’s because “toffee makeup sits between natural makeup and glam makeup,” says Kelly Zhang, celebrity makeup artist and founder of Kelly Zhang Makeup. With warm tones predicted to dominate the new year, toffee makeup “feels elevated but still everyday.”

Ahead, Zhang breaks down how Black women can achieve the toffee makeup look—and best products to do it with.

What is toffee makeup?

“Toffee makeup is a warm, glowing makeup look inspired by caramel, honey, and golden brown tones—the kind of colors that make skin look naturally sun-kissed and healthy,” Zhang tells ESSENCE. “It’s the kind of makeup that makes people say, ‘You look really good today,’ without knowing exactly why.”

But we know why: It’s the warm bronzed skin, soft golden-brown eyes, caramel lips, and a sheerly effortless glow. Unlike bronze makeup, which is shimmery and dramatic, neutral makeup, which sometimes looks flat, or sunset makeup, which leans more into orange tones, Zhang says toffee makeup is softer and more wearable.

“The colors are warm, rich, and blended into the skin—not harsh, not overly contoured.”

How Black Women Can Achieve Toffee Makeup

Although Black women have different undertones—from cool and neutral to warm—“toffee makeup actually looks especially beautiful on deeper skin tones because warm colors enhance natural undertones,” she says. To achieve the look, she suggests golden or amber bronzers instead of gray and rich brown, copper, or warm gold eyeshadows.

For blush, terracotta, warm berry, or deep caramel are the best shades for Black women, while gold or bronze highlighter (not silver) will enhance the makeup’s warmth. “The goal is warmth and glow,” Zhang says. “Everything should melt into the skin rather than sit on top of it.”

Best Toffee Makeup Products

