An Aging Filter Is Trending On TikTok — Here’s Why

Actress Tisha Campbell went viral for using the aged filter on TikTok. Her reaction was to more than just fine lines, wrinkles, and gray hair.

The “aged” filter, designed to create an older version of your face, is trending on TikTok. Campbell became a sensation after using the filter. In a 16-second video with a caption that read “ohhh noooo,” the filter transformed the appearance of the Martin actress to make her look a minimum of 25 years older. “Oh, this is not good at all,” she said in the video. But Tisha’s reaction was to more than just her much older, wrinkled appearance.

Upon recording a video using the filter, the screen divides into two sections. The lower half captures your regular face, while the upper half showcases a projected future version of you. This simulated version might exhibit pronounced wrinkles, fine lines, gray hair, and other signs of aging, potentially resembling your parents or grandparents, depending on age.

While, as a community, we normally welcome aging, Campbell’s reaction was different. She applied the filter while visiting a nail salon with friend and singer Dani Wright. Tisha turned around for her friend’s reaction. Although off-screen, Wright reacted with laughter. “I look like my man left me, and took all my money,” Campbell said.

She reposted the viral TikTok, with 2.9 million views, on Instagram. In the Instagram caption, Campbell said “Mannnnn, why this chick @iamdaniwright always lettin’ me have it!! 🤣🤣🤣 I hate this filter,” including a video of Wright with the filter on. Just like Campbell, other TikTok users react to the filter with deep set fear, sadness, and denial about aging.

One TikTok user, used the aged filter and jokingly applied COSRX Snail Mucin and other serums to her skin to reduce the appearance of aging. Another TikTok user, did not appear to age much at all. A dermatologist, Dr. Suchismita “Tia” Paul, informed TikTokers about the filter, and the effect aging has on our skin. “We lose collagen and fat, and our skin starts to sag, causing these deep lines,” Paul said. “Eye bags are more prominent and of course, you have more wrinkles.”

Of course, aging is inevitable — but what can we do about it? For those with darker skin tones, there is already a heightened susceptibility to developing brown spots and hyperpigmentation as a result of aging. Whether the aged filter depicted a graceful aging process or evoked concerns about wrinkles, Paul offered a solution suitable for everyone: “Wear your sunscreen everyday, religiously.”