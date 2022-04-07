TikTok Beauty Guru Discovers The Perfect Match To Her Skin Color

Let’s face it, finding a foundation and concealer that properly matches your skin tone isn’t always easy. When we do find it, though, we must share it with the rest of the world, especially via social media (like TikTok). Adenike Akinpelu (@nikescanvas), a beauty enthusiast, recently revealed her excitement over a Zara cosmetic product, which had everyone laughing joyfully.

Akinpelu was eager to give her evaluation of the product for as she says “the dark skin girls” after watching another beauty TikToker on greenscreen apply her Zara discovery with wonderful results.

Using a flat-top kabuki brush, Akinpelu applied a generous amount of the foundation with a little apprehension. “It’s too light,” she says when she first begins to pat in the makeup, but to her surprise, the color starts to blend into her skin flawlessly making her skin look soft, even, and glowy.

“Oh my gosh,” she gasps at the perfection of the blend. “And the full coverage! And it doesn’t feel heavy.”

Akinpelu also feels that the Kabuki brush is great for blending. “This brush is blending it in so well, my god!”

So what are her thoughts on the makeup foundation and brush? “It’s a heck yeah!” Akinpelu exclaims.

If you are looking to grab the same product, here is what Akinpelu used:



Zara Foundation LIMITLESS SOFT MATTE FOUNDATION #W959 $19.90

Zara KABUKI FOUNDATION BRUSH #4140/509 $17.90

We look forward to more reviews fun, unfiltered, and beautiful videos from Akinpelu on TikTok.