The Potential TikTok Ban & Black Beauty Creators: What’s Next?

January 19, 2025—a day marked by chaos, confusion, and an uneasy sense of inevitability. It was the moment many braced for, yet hoped would never come. For 13 hours, TikTok—the digital heartbeat of countless communities—vanished. Then, just as quickly as it left, it was revived. Last-minute assurances from the current administration promised an executive order that would extend the deadline for ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company, to divest its U.S. operations.

As of today, TikTok remains on the lucky phones of those who didn’t panic-delete the app, granted a temporary lifeline until April 5, 2025. The 75-day extension is meant to give the administration time to determine TikTok’s fate in the U.S. But with another potential shutdown looming, one question is becoming more urgent:

What does this mean for the Black creator economy—especially for Black beauty creators?

TikTok has become more than just a social media platform—it’s a beauty playground. The ultimate testing ground for new trends, viral products, and cultural moments that redefine the industry in real time. For Black beauty creators, it has been a space to disrupt traditional beauty standards, amplify underrepresented voices, and monetize their influence like never before. If the platform disappears, the ripple effects will extend beyond lost content—it could reshape who gets seen, who gets paid, and who dictates the future of beauty.

Beyond engagement, TikTok also provided tangible financial opportunities for creators, offering multiple ways to monetize their influence. This includes the TikTok Creator Fund which pays creators based on video engagement (though payouts have been a pain point).

Additionally, brand partnerships have become a key platform for beauty brands looking to tap into Gen Z and diverse audiences. Affiliate marketing & TikTok Shop have allowed many Black beauty creators the opportunity to earn commissions by recommending products. Lastly, live gifting & paid content affords creators the opportunity to generate income through TikTok Live, where virtual gifts from followers convert to real cash.

Whether the ban happens or not, Black creators should be preparing now. The potential loss of TikTok represents a major shift for Black beauty creators, removing a key platform that provided engaged followers, economic opportunity, and direct audience connection. But while the prospect of losing TikTok is daunting, it’s not the end—it’s just a pivot.

After all, Black beauty creators have always found ways to navigate barriers, biases, and shifting digital landscapes. Each time, they’ve adapted, innovated, and redefined culture. The potential TikTok ban is simply another challenge to overcome. By taking control of their digital presence, diversifying revenue streams, and fostering community-driven growth, Black beauty creators won’t just survive this moment—they’ll emerge stronger than ever.

To understand the true impact of a potential ban, we spoke to Black beauty creators about what TikTok has meant for them—and how they plan to move forward if the potential ban does in fact happen.

Golloria

Article continues after video.

“As a top beauty creator in the U.S. and a Black influencer advocating for inclusion, the looming TikTok ban is deeply concerning. TikTok has been an essential space where creators like me have been able to champion diversity and push for representation in the beauty industry. It has given us the tools to demand that darker shades are prioritized in product lines and campaigns. Losing such a powerful platform would silence a vital avenue for change and progress.

I’ve seen firsthand how the platform’s algorithm amplifies voices that might be overlooked elsewhere. Unlike other platforms, TikTok has enabled me to go beyond surface-level conversations and truly connect with audiences who care about beauty and inclusivity. It’s allowed me to spark real change, pushing brands to take representation seriously in a way that other platforms haven’t always supported as effectively.

If TikTok is banned, creators at the top of their field will need to lead the charge in diversifying our presence across other platforms, like Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, and even emerging apps. It’s also an opportunity to lean into platforms we own, like personal websites, blogs, or email newsletters where our voices can’t be silenced. The beauty industry still needs advocates for inclusion, and it’s our responsibility to ensure that message resonates, no matter the platform.

Discussions about bans and restrictions remind us of the fragility of platforms we’ve built careers on. As creators, especially those championing underrepresented communities, we’re reminded of the importance of maintaining ownership of our content and message. For Black beauty influencers, this conversation underscores how critical it is to continue advocating for inclusion across all channels, ensuring the work we’ve done on TikTok has a lasting impact, regardless of the platform’s fate.”

Khloe Katera

Article continues after video.

“If Tik Tok is banned officially, I’ll be losing my biggest platform. As a black plus size creator, it’s already an uphill battle trying to be seen online. TikTok was the first platform that allowed me, and countless others to feel seen. It not only offered me financial stability, but also a community of women that saw themselves in me for the first time. Losing the app would mean that all the energy, time, and passion that I’ve put into growing my community there is also lost.

Since the TikTok algorithm is so unique, it’s disheartening to think that I may not ever be able to build a community like the one I had on that app. Despite this massive loss, we can continue to support one another by amplifying small businesses and boosting/engaging with meaningful content across other platforms. As creators and business owners, all we can do is pivot and hope that our community finds us elsewhere. This app has changed my life and I’ll always be grateful for the role TikTok has played in my journey!”

Skylar Marshai

Article continues after video.

@skylarmarshai There is something magical about what happens when a Black girl can play. From the intricate details of my nails to the ways in which my hair takes on the diversity of my identity, my Blackness and artistry lie at the intersection of this self-expression. Through their commitment to create great skin for all – @Clinique offers an opportunity for me to feel empowered in my skin, creating an opportunity for my inner creativity to manifest itself outwardly. And being able to work with brilliant Black women to evoke these manifestations of self only makes it all sweeter. #cliniquepartner ♬ original sound – Skylar Marshai

“Personally, I’ve loved the community I’ve been able to tap into as a Black creator on TikTok. I’ve grown faster on that platform in one year than I was able to in 4 on Instagram. It makes growth as a creator more accessible and knocks down a lot of the walls that other platforms strive to uphold. I’ve seen more opportunities spring up for us because of it. It’d be so disappointing for so many of the voices who found a platform on TikTok to not have that anymore. However, if the ban does happen, I know Black creators will rally around each other. We’re versatile, able to adapt at the drop of a dime and tend to find each other no matter what space we end up in. We’ve never truly trusted any one social platform to hold us down because we know that no matter what, we’ve got each other.”

It’s evident from these testimonies that TikTok has been more than just a platform—it’s been a digital home for Black creators in a way other social media apps haven’t been. Unlike Instagram and YouTube, where algorithmic bias has historically deprioritized or outright suppressed Black content, while there is still work to be done, TikTok gave Black beauty creators a fairer shot at visibility, success, and financial independence.”