These Fall Inspired Nails Are A Must Try This Season

Before heading to the nail shop, you’re probably scrolling through Instagram or Twitter and looking for some inspo for your next set. With fall in full effect, it’s time to say goodbye to neon green and hot pink tips for brown polish and neutrals galore. The leaves are changing, and so are your nails.

What your nails look like is pivotal for Instagram selfies grabbing a pumpkin spice latte, and even though you can aim for simplicity with monochromatic, why not try something new? Nail designs within the last two years have had a drastic upgrade. No longer are we asking for that one glitter nail or french tip, cue abstract swirls, convivial patterns, and theme-loving tips.

Whether you’re cuddling up for spooky movies, lighting up your Bath & Body Works Pumpkin Waffle candle, or heading out to events of the season, we’ve rounded up the best fall-inspired nail designs to take endless nail-fies.