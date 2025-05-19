These CBD Essentials Elevated My Recovery Routine

Shutterstock

What if the secret to your post-pilates zen or tension headache relief didn’t include a bottle of pain relievers? In our fast-paced culture, seeking natural solutions for stress, discomfort, and overall wellness has become essential. CBD, or cannabidiol, is the non-psychoactive golden child of the cannabis plant. Unlike its counterpart, THC, CBD offers no high and no paranoia. It interacts with the body to help soothe sore muscles, regulate stress, sleep, and mood.

My introduction to CBD was intimate. I enjoyed a healing full-body massage at Equinox with a CBD Enhancement that left me feeling like I’d melted into the Earth’s core. The massage therapist used a calming CBD-infused oil that relaxed my muscles, easing the tension from my morning workout, leaving my skin hydrated and soft. Though the effects lasted long after the massage, my therapist advised taking a warm shower ahead of my next treatment to deepen the effects.

But it doesn’t stop there. CBD has made its way into a variety of products that cater to different wellness needs. For fast, targeted relief, Medterra Pain Relief Cream is the perfect at-home post-workout remedy. Compounded by menthol and arnica, known for its healing properties, Medterra provides a cooling sensation to ease aches and pains. If you prefer a more edible experience, brands like Outerspace offer CBD Full-Spectrum Gummies that are both delicious and effective. Each gummy delivers the calming benefits of CBD in a fun, bite-sized form- ideal for those with busy calendars and scattered thoughts. And for anyone craving calm in a can, Recess Sparkling Water infused with hemp-derived CBD and adaptogens, offers a sparkling alternative with flavors including pomegranate hibiscus, peach ginger, and black cherry.

Though CBD and THC are both cannabinoids, their effects are very different. According to the National Institute of Medicine, while CBD is generally well-tolerated by most people, it can still cause some side effects. These may include dry mouth, drowsiness, and reduced appetite, among others. CBD works quietly in the background to provide balance, while THC is the compound responsible for the “high” typically associated with marijuana. If you’re open to exploring solutions that contain a touch of THC, a mix of the two can provide an enhanced experience, offering the best of both worlds.

The CBD Pack by Pure Beauty offers a curated approach to unwinding. This bundle gives you two options: CBD pre-rolls and their CBD Drink infused with live resin. For something sweet and subtly euphoric, Sundae School’s Sundae Flowers gummies come in flavors like matcha, sour yuzu, and lychee dragon, with 5mg or 10mg of THC. These hand-poured, all-natural confections are discrete and designed to help you unwind and soften the edges.

Whether you’re massaging sore muscles or unwinding from a long week, CBD can be as versatile as you need it to be. When life throws you off-key, CBD gently brings you back to center.

Anyone interested in exploring the potential benefits of CBD should consult with their doctor, especially if they are pregnant, nursing, or taking medication, and be cautious with their dosage, as advised by Consumer Reports.

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on the links we provide, we may receive compensation.