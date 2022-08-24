Black-Owned Lip Care Products That Will Keep Your Lips Juicy And Plump

Courtesy of Getty Images

As lovers of all things beauty, we know the makeup beat is not complete until the lip is polished to perfection. Maintaining hydrated lips is certainly a year-round priority, but with fall approaching and cooler weather creeping in, we want to ensure you are especially equipped at this time.

Keeping the old faithfuls Blistex and Carmex nearby is never a bad idea because chapped lips are a big no-no, but truthfully those two often come with the task of frequent reapplication and underwhelming results. Thankfully, times have evolved, and there are Black-owned cosmetic brands that have prioritized our rich melanin and the hydration of our lips.

When it comes to lip gloss, we understand the desire of wanting something that provides a high shine but without the sticky texture. And on the topic of lipstick, what’s the point of reaching for a vibrant red shade if you have to sacrifice moisture? Don’t worry, we got you covered. Whether it be the perfect combination for a hydrated nude lip, an everyday gloss, vibrant shades or scrubs and serums for maintenance, we’ve gathered a must-have selection of lip care products from Black-owned brands that have prioritized hydration, texture and appeal – discover and shop ahead.