Black-Owned Lip Care Products That Will Keep Your Lips Juicy And Plump

By Greg Emmanuel ·

As lovers of all things beauty, we know the makeup beat is not complete until the lip is polished to perfection. Maintaining hydrated lips is certainly a year-round priority, but with fall approaching and cooler weather creeping in, we want to ensure you are especially equipped at this time. 

Keeping the old faithfuls Blistex and Carmex nearby is never a bad idea because chapped lips are a big no-no, but truthfully those two often come with the task of frequent reapplication and underwhelming results. Thankfully, times have evolved, and there are Black-owned cosmetic brands that have prioritized our rich melanin and the hydration of our lips.

When it comes to lip gloss, we understand the desire of wanting something that provides a high shine but without the sticky texture. And on the topic of lipstick, what’s the point of reaching for a vibrant red shade if you have to sacrifice moisture? Don’t worry, we got you covered. Whether it be the perfect combination for a hydrated nude lip, an everyday gloss, vibrant shades or scrubs and serums for maintenance, we’ve gathered a must-have selection of lip care products from Black-owned brands that have prioritized hydration, texture and appeal – discover and shop ahead.

Ami Cole Lip Oil
Holy grail. This vegan, lip oil-to-gloss is infused with baobab seed oil, camellia seed oil and passion fruit seed oil to protect, sooth and deliver long-lasting hydration. But, it doesn’t stop there. It also adds a beautiful shine and leaves a natural tint that looks great on everyone.
The Lip Bar Lip Scrub & Serum
The ultimate vegan lip care combination keeps your lips hydrated and dead skin-free. This combo works great as a lip prep before applying gloss or lipstick.
Bossy Cosmetics ‘Feisty’ Lip Gloss
Created to deliver a lip product that looks and feels amazing. This deep-toned, rouge gloss is packed with MagNut sense oil, Maxi Lip™ and Vitamin E to leave your lips feeling soft, hydrated and plump.
Fenty Beauty Lip Luminizer & Plumper
If you’re looking for a quick solution to a nude lip, this is your girl. Fenty Beauty’s Gloss Bomb Heat delivers a slight tint, luminous shine and the most gorgeous pout, thanks to the blend of hydrating and plumping ingredients including ginger root oil, shea butter and Vitamin E.
CAY Skin Lip Balm With SPF 30
Your lips need some SPF loving too! This non-sticky, clear finish lip balm is packed with UVA/UVB protection and carries a pleasant scent of vanilla.
Keys Soulcare Tinted Lip Balm
Upgrade your chapstick with this silky lip balm that contains camellia seed oil and avocado oil to lock in maximum moisture – it’s available in a clear shade and 5 gentle washes of color.
