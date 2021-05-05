These Are The Top Nail Colors To Wear This Summer
By Deena Campbell ·

If you’re anything like me, your feet have been in hibernation for the past year. I’ve been indoors and didn’t have a real reason to get a mani-pedi. But now that sandal weather is finally upon us, I’m ready to dive into the hottest nail colors of the season. But with so many shades available, finding a color can seem a bit overwhelming. Where should we start?

“Bright colors and unique pastel tones are popular for the season and I expect that to continue into this Summer,” says celebrity manicurist Jin Soon Choi. “A bright sunshine shade like [yellow] or a soft purple pastel shade is perfect for a colorful and chic update to your manicure.”

Choi also notes that green has grown in popularity this past season in every variation from neon to olive. “I find green to be a very trans-seasonal color and works great on many skin tones,” she says.

Swap out your winter black and brown shades with these mood-boosting colors.

01
“Moremi” by People of Color Beauty
Feeling blue? Upgrade your baby blue hue to this pastel blue that’s sure to turn heads.
02
“AW” by Olive & June
03
“Detox On Repeat” by Nails Inc.
This Barbie pink color is a fan favorite. Its long-lasting polish has a formula that’s 73% plant-based.
04
“Melon-nin” by Nash + Pino
When Alicia Williams learned that women and men combined use 253 different chemicals per day, that motivated her to be a part of the solution. She created Nash + Pino and her peachy-toned lacquer is perfect for warm, sunny beach days.
05
“Tweety” By JINsoon
Inspired by forsythia flowers, this bright yellow color is designed to bring joy and happiness.
06
“Hollywood & Vibe” by OPI
This vibrant pink nail polish is just what you need to get the pool party started. It artfully sits at the intersection of classic and trendy. We’re obsessed!
