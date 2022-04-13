Therabody Releases TheraFace Pro For Facial Health

Therabody recognizes the importance of caring for our complete body, but they also recognize that our faces deserve extra attention. This is why the TheraFace Pro is a must-have addition to your beauty routine.

TheraFace Pro is the perfect gadget for facial health, according to Therabody, because it is a revolutionary technology designed for everyone and every face.

With so much going on in our everyday lives, muscles, particularly those in the face, can get stiff, and a little treatment to help relax, relate, and release is exactly what we need to avoid lines and wrinkles.

The technology underlying Theragun percussive therapy is used in TheraFace Pro to assist in the release of tension and relax facial muscles. This multi-tasking device also acts as a revitalizing light therapy and tones the skin with a skin-toning microcurrent. One of the things we like best about it, is that it allows you to mix and match more facial wellness treatments than any other device.

Here are just a few of the benefits of using the TheraFace Pro:

Percussive Therapy Attachments- Relieves tension in the face, jaw, neck, and head. Reduces minor facial muscle pain.

Microcurrent Ring- Firms and tightens skin. Improves muscle tone in the face/neck. Gently stimulation helps firm and plump for a youthful glow.

LED Light Ring: Red Light Therapy- Helps reduce wrinkles around the eyes.

TheraFace Pro was created to assist you in #LovingYourFace. To get yours, it will run you $399 but it is so worth it. Check out www.therabody.com