A Day at Atlanta’s Best Beauty and Wellness Destination

Vinyasa flow and hot stone massage, but it’s Black-woman owned. It’s a rarity that’s a reality at The Wellness Spot in Atlanta, a boutique fitness and day spa centering care as service to ourselves and our communities. They have a keen understanding that we can only show up for each other as well as we show up for ourselves—and we all need dedicated time to nurture our mind, body, and souls.

I visited their Historic College Park location for a euphoric full day experience that left me well rested and rejuvenated long after leaving.

About The Wellness Spot

Founded in 2021 by Dr. Valuarie Lee, The Wellness Spot is a day spa offering everything you need to be well from fitness classes, massage, facials, and more. Their expert team includes professionals with specialities in health coaching, nutrition, and mental health counseling, providing a comprehensive and holistic wellness experience for each guest. Whether you are a novice looking for support in starting your wellness journey or a dedicated self-care enthusiast, their full-service care is tailored to your specific needs.

In speaking with the owner Valaurie, it became clear that legacy and service are the center of all her work. It’s not just about creating a beautiful space, but fostering an environment for us to practice wellness in safety. She’s deeply aware of the enduring weight of Black people’s historic lack of access to health and wellness resources and sees her space as an offering of healing for her community. “I wanted to create a space where people felt a difference as soon as they walked through the door,” says Lee, “where they know they belong and can allow much needed surrender and the release because that is when you find the best version of yourself.” That’s why it was so important for her to establish her spa in the Historic College Park location where she grew up. Although there are spas and wellness spaces throughout the city, none were serving her immediate community and, in my experience, none are curated with as much thoughtfulness and care.

Arrival & Wellness Intake

The intentionality behind the space is felt from the moment you arrive. Beautiful natural wood decor, soothing and sumptuous aromas, and a team whose warmth radiates through their smiles, I felt at ease from as soon as I was greeted. It’s not often that I have encountered wellness spaces that are so stunningly gorgeous and inclusive. We began the day with a wellness evaluation with their Director of Integrative Lifestyle, Chantelle Swift, where she inquired about my overall wellbeing, routines, and goals for my visit. This was the first of many encounters throughout my visit that reinforced their commitment to individual care. I truly felt like I was being taken in as a whole human being, with a focus extending beyond aesthetics but also holistic health.

Work Out Class

After my intake session, we kicked off my spa day with a Body Blast workout led by Chantelle. They offer a range of fitness classes including yoga and barre, and this class was no joke. It was a combination of high-intensity cardio with light weights to really get the burn going. She began the class with an affirmation that has stayed with me since, “Raise your hand if you are worthy of being well.” This brief sentiment grounded my intention for the day and reminded me of the power of wellness to truly transform.

Chantelle kept the energy elevated and joyful while pushing the class to really get their groove on all while including modifications if needed. Her lively energy and positive affirmations put smiles on everyone’s faces and (almost) made me forget my legs, arms, and abs were on fire. We did about 30 minutes of cardio followed by a grounding yoga stretch session led by their Wellness Director, Vashti Dennis. She seamlessly transitioned us from the upbeat workout to a serene salutation before commencing the rest of my spa day.

Sauna Session

After that workout, I was ready for my private sauna session to sweat out toxins and relieve tension. Chantelle guided me down to a restroom where I changed into a plush robe and had some refreshments and then I spent about 40 minutes in the infrared light, meditating and taking in the stillness of solitude. I get my best ideas in the sauna, so after I sat in the lounge for a bit to journal.

The spa floor felt like an oasis and the entire team takes pride in their ability to cultivate the most luxurious experience. Throughout the facility, there are several beautifully intimate and cozy seating areas to relax and enjoy the serenity of the space between services. They also offer refreshments, snacks, and headphones with meditation music to help sensorially escape from any last remnants of the outside world. After my session, I took a shower in my private bathroom to cleanse off all the sweat before returning to my robe and heading to my next treatment.

Massage Therapy

Next on my schedule was much needed massage therapy. Traveling and running around the city left my back and shoulders desperate for relief. I had their signature massage, a sublimely therapeutic combination of multiple techniques, including Swedish, deep tissue, Thai massage, neuromuscular therapy, and trigger point. My masseuse began with a consultation to assess my pain points and specific areas of focus before 60 minutes of pure relaxation ensued. It was so relaxing that I did in fact fall asleep and I am pretty sure I was snoring a bit, but that is truly the sign of an incredible massage.

Facial

Still in a trance, I then went in for my facial with Chantelle. They have satin bonnets available for guests which are great for keeping your hair protected during the service. I’ve had so many facials where my hair was a mess after and this was such a thoughtful touch. Just like my intake assessment, she began with questions to learn about my skin type, issues, and goals. I have dry, sensitive skin, so she catered my treatment to include a gentle double cleanse, mild exfoliation, sculpting massage and masks to soothe and hydrate. Aside from the sensorial delight, my favorite part of facials is getting to chat with a skin expert. She was so knowledgeable and informative about overall skincare and recommendations to treat my current concerns. The facial services concluded with a 15 minute nap to allow guests to really soak up the soothing energy and I woke up with the most incredible glow.

At this point in the day, I couldn’t imagine being in a more meditative and relaxed state, but the CBD foot soak took it to another level. While I enjoyed some herbal tea and snacks, Chantelle guided me to the nail therapy lounge for their sacred foot bath. She began by steeping my feet in a warm water bath with a magnesium and CBD infused salt blend to release tension in my feet and then followed with a combination of cleansing, sugar scrub exfoliation, deep moisturization, and massage. This may have been the most spiritual part of the day. Having my feet cared for in this way was a form of nurturing I didn’t know my soul needed.

Lunch & Lounge

I ended my day in their beautiful dining room with a delicious and healthy lunch catered from a local Black owned business. If you have more time after your services, I highly recommend lounging a bit longer on one of their tranquil outdoor patios. Although I was enjoying a solo spa day, it’s the perfect place for a girl’s day, bachelorette, birthday, or really any moment of celebration. Next time, I definitely want to go with a few friends to embrace the healing power of care in community.