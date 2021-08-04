The Summer Nail Colors To Try Before The Season Ends

Last year left us posing a serious question: who would create our eye-catching nail art? Without access to our favorite nail salons, many of us tapped into our creative energy and began a path to doing things for ourselves—especially our manicures.

From creative designs to amazing colors, expressing ourselves through our nails are the perfect accessory whether you’re heading to the beach or the cookout.

Below, see all the beautiful colors you should add to your shopping cart before summer ends!

Lola Marie Glamor Girl ($7)

Deco Miami Jewelbox ($8)

Olive and June Blueberry Smash ($8)

Orly Plastic Jungle ($10)

Kapa Nui Nails Kapoho Dreams ($11)

People Of Color Beauty Vestidos Tradicionales ($12)

XXVZ Nails Come Get This Honey ($13)

Pear Nova SIP, SIP… SANCTUARY – CLASSIC LACQUER ($14)

Auda Beauty Bold & Bad ($18)

Remedy Nails Purity Peach ($26)

Emilie Heathe Macaron ($28)