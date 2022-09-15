Here Are The Most Memorable Beauty Looks From NYFW SS23

Courtesy of Getty Images

After a full week of fashion shows, creative presentations, and after parties, New York Fashion Week SS23 has officially come to an end. No Sesso opened the week with a subversive edge, a reimagined Serena Williams look, and an aesthetic evolution into “Black Punk.” To close out the cycle, Tom Ford hosted the final show and presented a sexy take on glamor. While this fashion week was centered around the fashions for Spring/Summer 2023, there were standout beauty moments from the runway that were just as memorable.

This season marked a historical moment for the official fashion week schedule – coordinated by the CFDA in partnership with IMG – as a record number of Black designers appeared on the calendar. In the same breath, Black hair textures and styles were celebrated on the runway by Black designers and non-Black designers. While some designers opted for a clean beauty look, Sergio Hudson’s runway show drew inspiration from Whitney Houston and the ‘80s to deliver exaggerated glam.

Ahead, discover all of the most memorable beauty looks from the runways at New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023.