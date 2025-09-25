The Hair That Carries Our Legacy

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

For Black women, hair has always been more than just a style. It is a living archive of history, a reflection of identity, and a source of pride that spans generations. From the precise parts of cornrows to the full embrace of an afro, each style tells a story shaped by family, culture, and resilience.

“Every picture day, my mom made sure I walked out the door with a crown on my head, telling me ‘Coco, darling, your hair is your crown! Keep it bold! Keep it beautiful! Let it shine and sparkle for everyone to see,’” says Ivy Coco Maurice.

The Legacy Looks series honors this intergenerational connection by capturing authentic conversations between creators and the women in their families who shaped their relationship with their hair. These mothers, grandmothers, and aunties have passed down more than techniques. They have passed down values, self-worth, and a deep understanding of hair as heritage.

In these exchanges, the legacy of natural and protective hairstyles takes center stage. Braids speak to artistry and protection. Locs symbolize patience and spiritual grounding. Press-and-curls recall preparation for special occasions and milestones. Twist-outs reflect versatility and self-expression. Each style carries personal meaning and cultural weight that extends far beyond aesthetics.

As a co-founder of the CROWN Coalition, Dove joins us for the Legacy Looks series to help amplify these personal narratives. This is part of Dove’s ongoing commitment to protect and celebrate the beauty of textured hair by advocating for the CROWN Act. The CROWN Act is legislation that seeks to outlaw race-based hair discrimination in K-12 public and charter schools and workplaces across the United States. By aligning advocacy with lived experience, the campaign highlights how legal protections and cultural pride go hand in hand.

“Every style was more than just hair. It was history, culture and pride. That’s why the CROWN Act matters. So no one is denied opportunity, education or respect because of the hair they were born with,” says Maurice.

The goal of the Legacy Looks series is to inspire Black women to reflect on our own hair journeys and the people who shaped them. It is an invitation to share stories, preserve traditions, and affirm that textured hair is worthy and beautiful in every form.

Legacy Looks is more than a beauty story. It is a cultural record that bridges generations and affirms the power of Black hair yesterday, today, and always.