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In an industry with an overwhelming amount of product launches daily, The Empties Edit helps you cut through the noise. To help you find your new beauty and wellness favorites, this series highlights the tried-and-true products our writers constantly empty out and re-up on.

Here’s a riddle: What’s not a lotion, is named after a beverage, doesn’t spritz like a perfume, but still smells like one? You guessed it! It’s the new base to my spring fragrance wardrobe: Noyz Mylk De Parfum.

Building a fragrance wardrobe ahead of each season is a must for anyone who likes to smell good. And, this spring, layering my favorite fresh, clean fragrances (like Lore’s Sublimity and Blanche by Byredo) isn’t complete without a grounding base. Unlike other fragrances, Mylk De Parfum is meant to be poured onto your pulse points, not spritzed. This is because it’s a base perfume, designed to last longer, melt on, and soak into the skin.

While the mylk comes in two other scents, “Unmute” and “Detour,” my personal go-to is the skin-hugging gourmand of “Only Human.” For me, the point of a fragrance is to smell like you, but better. My natural pheromones are rooted first with the mylk’s top notes, pink pepper and Italian bergamot, before the light heart of waterlily and bamboo kicks in. Then, it dries down. That’s when the base aroma of vanilla bean, ambroxan, and cedarwood bloom into a sweet, yet fresh and natural foundation.

What makes it even better is the fact that it’s infused with hyaluronic acid, and is alcohol-free, non-sticky, and fast-absorbing. This is the reason it’s called a “mylk” in the first place, pouring on like liquid skin silk. As the first step in my spring fragrance ritual, I massage the mylk into my wrists, neck, and chest before spritzing on an equally skin-like eau de parfum.

But, the best part is you don’t have to choose. This same new scent comes in a solid fragrance, which is a balm you can roll-on, and an eau de parfum, if you prefer it as a top layer. It’s a fragrance that’s made different for every wearer. Familiar, yet unexpected, sweet, yet unforgettable, and of course, a constant reminder of one thing: You’re only human.