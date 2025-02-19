Inside The Black Beauty Club’s Black Beauty Talks Event With Headliner JT

The Black Beauty Club, a dynamic collective founded by Tomi Talabi, celebrates, amplifies, and empowers beauty, culture, and creativity within the Black community. After all, Black beauty shapes culture, drives creativity, and inspires generations. And, despite significant progress, there’s still work to be done to ensure its representation is both authentic and inclusive.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 18: (L-R) Simi Muhumuza and JT speak onstage during The Black Beauty Talks with rap icon JT at The Times Center on February 18, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for The Black Beauty Club)

That said, for years, Talabi and her team have nurtured intimate conversations around Black aesthetics. But as of last night? The club has elevated their conversations to new heights for their flagship Black Beauty Talks event at The Times Center in New York City.

The evening was a powerful homage to Black beauty’s past, present, and future. Panels featured industry leaders, creatives, and cultural innovators such as Eni Popoola, moderated by Mimi Sillah; Raisa Flowers and Dawn Sterling, moderated by Tahirah Hairston; and Simi Muhumuza in conversation with JT. The panelists agreed on one undeniable truth: there’s nothing like being a Black woman. As Flowers said, “We’re fierce, ferocious.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 18: (L-R) Tahirah Hairston, Dawn Sterling, and Raisa Flowers pose onstage during The Black Beauty Talks with rap icon JT at The Times Center on February 18, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for The Black Beauty Club)

Talabi’s decision to hold the event during Black History Month further underscored its cultural significance. “That’s the whole point of what we’re doing: opening the aperture, making it wider so people recognize those who are making it possible for them to be part of the conversation.” Talabi also emphasized the need for self-reliance within the Black beauty space, reminding attendees that empowerment starts from within.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 18: (L-R) JT and Tomi Talabi, Founder, The Black Beauty Club pose onstage during The Black Beauty Talks with rap icon JT at The Times Center on February 18, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for The Black Beauty Club)

To finish off the night, JT delivered an empowering message to the audience: “Your time is coming—just be patient.” The rapper also spoke about how Black women are constantly policed in the beauty space. “Don’t let anyone convince you that you’re not ‘that girl’,” JT said. “It looks so much better on us anyway.”