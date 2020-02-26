The Best New Nail Polishes For Spring 2020
Photo: Getty
By Jennifer Ford ·

With the spring season quickly approaching, now is the time to finalize your destination for spring break, and rack up on warm-weather beauty essentials including sunscreen, face mist, and vibrant nail polishes that will make your pedicure pop.

Having stuffed your feet in boots all winter, it’s a possibility that your toenails are nowhere near sandal-ready, but have no fear. Bold new nail polishes are here just in time for sandal, peep-toe, and flip-flop season.

The nail lacquer line-up this spring consists of reimagined pastels and various shades of blue, Pantone’s 2020 color of the year.

Here are the must-have polishes that we’ll be painting on nails next season.


01
Essie Feeling Wellies
Photo: Target
$9 Shop Now
02
Zoya Nail Polish-Emerson
Photo: Zoya
available at Zoya $10 Shop Now
03
OPI - My Chihuahua Doesn't Bite
Photo: Walamrt
available at Walmart $8 Shop Now
04
Auda B - Glass Stiletyos
Photo: Auda B
available at Auda B $18 Shop Now
05
Sally Hansen Good. Kind. Pure. - Crystal Blue
Photo: Ulta Beauty
available at Ulta $9 Shop Now
06
Deborah Lippman Gel Lab Pro - Everytime We Touch
07
Chanel Longwear Nail Colour in Mirage
Photo: Chanel
available at Chanel $28 Shop Now
TOPICS: