The Best Home Waxing Kits For Your Face And Body

Things are starting to get pretty hairy. Due to the closure of non-essential businesses, many of us have gone weeks without waxing, and it’s finally starting to show.
Fortunately, there are ways to safely remove unwanted body hair at home, but nothing makes it quite as simple as the waxing kits we rounded up in the gallery below.
Unlike scary razors and messy depilatory creams, these waxing kits make removing armpit hair, mustaches, and more convenient, and easy.
It may be sometime before things get back to normal, so now is the perfect time to add one of these editor-approved waxing kits to your beauty arsenal.
01
Flamingo Women's Body Wax Kit
These ready-to-use waxing strips are coated with soft gel wax that can be used all over the body to remove fine hair. What’s even better is that the kit comes with oil-infused cloths for removing stickiness and soothing the skin.
02
Bliss Poetic Waxing Hair Removal Kit
This wax can be peeled off without using a waxing strip, but if you need another reason as to why you should try it, then consider the fact that it can be used all over the body to remove the shortest hair, and on sensitive skin.
03
No Mo-Stache
Getting rid of facial hair has never been more discrete. These pocket-size wax strips remove hair in an instant. To activate the wax, rub the strips in your hand for 20 seconds before adhering it to your skin.
04
Nair Hair Remover Wax Bikini Pro Kit
It's not quite bikini season, but don't let that stop you from taking care of the hair down there. These waxing strips specially formulated for the bikini area will keep you swimsuit ready.