Home · Beauty

The Best Celebrity Selfies On Instagram This Week

OUR FAVORITE BEAUTY Moments ONLINE FROM NOVEMBER 28 - December 2.
The Best Celebrity Selfies On Instagram This Week
@sza
By Danielle Wright ·

As we return from a delicious turkey day and the Black Friday and Cyber Monday rush, celebs are back at work posting on social media again. And while it seems like impromptu marketing photoshoots are taking over, these stars know the essence of a classic selfie.

This week, we’re seeing a perfect balance of soft glam and editorial-esque looks. From Gabrielle Union and Willow Smith serving eye-catching black eyeshadows to SZA and Serena Williams flaunting natural makeup with a hint of pink tints. Karrueche Tran even gives a light rhinestone beat highlighting the liner, under eye, and inner corner that can easily be recreated for New Years’ Eve.

Let’s be honest, Instagram can serve as the best place to find your next glam idea. There is nothing wrong with grabbing a little inspiration from the internet; these celebrities brought the best beat this week.

01
@yarashahidi
The Best Celebrity Selfies On Instagram This Week
@yarashahidi
02
@willowsmith
The Best Celebrity Selfies On Instagram This Week
@willowsmith
03
@sza
The Best Celebrity Selfies On Instagram This Week
@sza
04
@serenawilliams
The Best Celebrity Selfies On Instagram This Week
@serenawilliams
05
@karrueche
The Best Celebrity Selfies On Instagram This Week
@karrueche
06
@jenniferwilliams
The Best Celebrity Selfies On Instagram This Week
@jenniferwilliams
07
@jaydacheaves
The Best Celebrity Selfies On Instagram This Week
@jaydacheaves
08
@iamnialong
The Best Celebrity Selfies On Instagram This Week
@iamnialong
09
@hallebailey
The Best Celebrity Selfies On Instagram This Week
@hallebailey
10
@gabunion
The Best Celebrity Selfies On Instagram This Week
@gabunion
TOPICS: 