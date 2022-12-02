The Best Celebrity Selfies On Instagram This Week

As we return from a delicious turkey day and the Black Friday and Cyber Monday rush, celebs are back at work posting on social media again. And while it seems like impromptu marketing photoshoots are taking over, these stars know the essence of a classic selfie.

This week, we’re seeing a perfect balance of soft glam and editorial-esque looks. From Gabrielle Union and Willow Smith serving eye-catching black eyeshadows to SZA and Serena Williams flaunting natural makeup with a hint of pink tints. Karrueche Tran even gives a light rhinestone beat highlighting the liner, under eye, and inner corner that can easily be recreated for New Years’ Eve.

Let’s be honest, Instagram can serve as the best place to find your next glam idea. There is nothing wrong with grabbing a little inspiration from the internet; these celebrities brought the best beat this week.