The 8 Berry Lip Products Worth Your Coin This Fall

One beauty writer discusses the perfect berry lippies that are expert tested and approved.
Leon Bennett/Getty Images for EBONY MEDIA GROUP
By Stixx Mathews ·
Do you remember that moment when you found your perfect lip color? For many Black women (and men), it’s such a pivotal moment in one’s beauty journey. For myself, I remember very vividly, standing in front of the mirror, swiping on very pigmented blue-reds and deep berry shades and just knowing these were the colors for me.

Sure, sometimes we might play around with a pinky-nude or something that matches our natural lip tone, but for the girl obsessed with color, nothing will ever beat the classics! And, with sweater weather slowly but surely creeping in, now is the time when you’re most likely seeing those gorgeous berry and plum lips everywhere you turn.

As someone who has followed the steps of my mom and made berry lips my signature look year-round (yes, even in summer), I consider myself quite the berry lip connoisseur. 

Now these aren’t just random picks. As a beauty writer, it’s my literal job to play around with products, and you best believe when it comes to lip formulas, I’m extra critical of them all. These recommendations ahead are lippies that I’ve spent many years testing, from matte to glossy, budget-friendly to luxury.

If you’re wanting to hop on the train of beautiful and bold lips, I’ve curated a collection of berry and plum shades that complement deeper skin tones in the most stunning way. 

Keep reading on and let me guide you through my top picks that I, as a self-proclaimed lip color enthusiast, absolutely swear by.

