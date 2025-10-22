The 8 Berry Lip Products Worth Your Coin This Fall

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for EBONY MEDIA GROUP

Do you remember that moment when you found your perfect lip color? For many Black women (and men), it’s such a pivotal moment in one’s beauty journey. For myself, I remember very vividly, standing in front of the mirror, swiping on very pigmented blue-reds and deep berry shades and just knowing these were the colors for me.

Sure, sometimes we might play around with a pinky-nude or something that matches our natural lip tone, but for the girl obsessed with color, nothing will ever beat the classics! And, with sweater weather slowly but surely creeping in, now is the time when you’re most likely seeing those gorgeous berry and plum lips everywhere you turn.

As someone who has followed the steps of my mom and made berry lips my signature look year-round (yes, even in summer), I consider myself quite the berry lip connoisseur.

Now these aren’t just random picks. As a beauty writer, it’s my literal job to play around with products, and you best believe when it comes to lip formulas, I’m extra critical of them all. These recommendations ahead are lippies that I’ve spent many years testing, from matte to glossy, budget-friendly to luxury.

If you’re wanting to hop on the train of beautiful and bold lips, I’ve curated a collection of berry and plum shades that complement deeper skin tones in the most stunning way.

Keep reading on and let me guide you through my top picks that I, as a self-proclaimed lip color enthusiast, absolutely swear by.

Glossier Generation G Lipstick in “Jam” “Jam” from Glossier’s “Gen G” line was one of the first berry lip colors I had ever tried. When I was an employee for the brand, I had seen many of the Black girls running around the office wearing this shade and giving rave reviews about it, so I had to try it myself. One thing I would say to be mindful of is that it is a sheer matte lipstick, so it may take a few swipes to get the wash of color you prefer — but from what I know about the brand and this particular line of lip colors, that was the point of it all from its inception. Available at glossier.com 20 Shop Now e.l.f. Cosmetics Glow Reviver Lip Oil in “Jam Session” On the days I really just want a subtle tint, e.l.f. Cosmetics Glow Reviver Lip Oil in “Jam Session” is my #1 go-to. I love the fact that at its price point, it still doesn’t half-step. There’s no tackiness or flakiness and this particular shade for me, just makes my lips look and feel so pouty and glossy — with a shine that lasts. Available at ulta.com 9 Shop Now Rhode Peptide Lip Tint in “Raspberry Jelly” One thing Mrs. Hailey Bieber knows best is lip products and she knows exactly what the girls want and need — which is why this “crushed berry” color is simply tea. What I really love about this tinted lip treatment is that it gives shine, but not too much shine. It gives color, but not too much color. Everything with this formula and shade is perfectly balanced, and that’s what we love to see. Available at sephora.com 20 Shop Now NARS The Multiple Soft Blur Blush Stick in “Crimson Berry” One thing about Miss Nars, she’s going to give you all the bang for your buck. I can say I am completely in love with this multi-stick as I can use it for my cheeks, lips and eyes, (though I mainly use it for my lips.) This “Crimson Berry” will be the star of the show for the cooler months, going into the holiday season. She just gives you that perfect wash of festive color that will have everyone asking questions and adding to their beauty wishlist. Available at sephora.com 40 Shop Now LYS Beauty Lip-Pumping Glossy Lip Balm in “Genius” LYS was quite the “Genius” when it came up with this perfect red berry color. Of course, we can talk about the science of this product (formulated with hyaluronic acid, etc.) but let’s focus on the fact that while it does plump, it doesn’t give you that annoying tingling feeling and for my berry lip color lovers, you’ll swipe and reveal a very high-shine and juicy finish. Available at sephora.com 20 Shop Now Topicals Slick Salve in “Acaí” I’m very familiar with Topicals’ game, so when they hit the beauty streets with a tinted Slick Salve in a decadent berry shade, who needed to have a piece of it was me. Yes, the lip balm hydrates and protects, but let’s talk about the color you get from this product! This is truly a buildable berry tint that looks gorgeous on the fairest to the deepest hue. An honest slam dunk in the lip category. Available at sephora.com 16 Shop Now EADEM Le Chouchou Lip Softening Balm in “Bissap Glaze” When I tell you that EADEM put all of the earthy plums in season into this shade, I mean it. Over the last year, “Bissap Glaze” has quickly become one of my go-to lip balm colors that I always keep in my bag. Because it’s a lip balm, it works very well for me, whether I’m dressed up or down (especially on those no-makeup days). What makes it special is how the formula’s ingredients prevent the appearance of two-toned lips, instead nourishing and protecting them. And why not have all this done with a beautiful wash of red-plum? Available at eadem.co 24 Shop Now Chanel Beauty Luminous Matte Lipstick in “Sophistiquée” As of the last three years, if you’ve seen me out or caught a glimpse of my Instagram, you’ve likely noticed me wearing this stunning red plum shade. It’s a luminous matte, which means it glides on with a satin finish and dries down in such a luxe and long-lasting way. What I love about this particular lipstick, is that rather than appearing fully matte, it maintains a plush look. This is also one of the most breathable formulas I’ve ever worn on my lips, and what’s even better—no re-application is necessary throughout its wear. Available at chanel.com 52 Shop Now

