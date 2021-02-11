For the past week, the internet has been closely following the story of Tessica Brown, the woman whose hair got stuck in a permanent ponytail after she replaced her usual Got2b Glued hair spray for Gorilla Glue. In a viral TikTok video, the Louisiana native explained that the adhesive in her hair wouldn’t budge after fifteen washes. The video now has nearly 4 million views on her Instagram page.

Afer trying every trick she knew to remove the gorilla glue from her hair, Brown went to the emergency room for help. Brown was then sent home with acetone and a rinse, which her sister then used to try and help remove the glue. This method proved to be unsuccessful.

After countless hairstylists, dermatologists and wig makers from all over the country chimed in offering products and recommendations to help Brown, the answer to her prayers came by way of Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng who performed a four-hour surgery to free Brown’s strands from the glue. The $12,500 procedure was performed free of charge.

According to TMZ, Dr. Obeng used a combination of medical-grade adhesive remover, aloe vera, olive oil and acetone to carefully break down the chemical bonds of the gorilla glue. Prior to the surgery, Dr. Obeng tested his formula on a dummy scalp to ensure that his mixture would be effectibve. He explains that, because of his background in chemistry, he was aware that any chemical compond can be broken down with the right solvent. He says that though Brown’s scalp is extremely irritated from the extensive use of chemicals, she has retained some of her hair.

In the video below captured by TMZ, you can see Brown overcome with emotion and relief as she’s finally able to run her fingers through her hair for the first time in over a month. “Jesus Christ, I can scratch it,” she says in the video.

The makers of Gorilla Glue issued a statement, saying “We are glad that Miss Brown was able to be treated and we hope that she is doing well.”