Meet Tend To Studios: Brooklyn’s New Black-Owned Facial Oasis

Photos by CJ Hart.

It’s rare to find places, especially amidst the hustle and bustle of NYC, that instantly make your shoulders melt and breathing deepen. But, Brooklyn’s newest Black-owned facial studio, Tend to Studios, does just that.

This is, in large-part, thanks to the peaceful surroundings. Think: blush pink walls, exquisite florals, and aromas like lemongrass, jasmine and cedar wood filling the air. Not to mention, the vintage decor inspired by the founders’ Caribbean heritage, and songs by smoother crooners Frank Ocean and Marvin Gaye playing during your facial.

These, might I say, important details aside, it’s also because the founders—Nas’tassia Simpson and Georgia Weathers—are super intentional about providing a custom experience in an often one-size-fits-all world.

The two met while estheticians at a previous employer. “I used to rent out AirBnbs to take on private clients,” Simpson—a model and photographer who received esthetician training at the Christine Valmy school—explains of her humble beginnings. Georgia, who received her training from Dermalogica Academy, The International Dermal Institute, and The Swedish Institute, “used to help me decorate them and set them up,” Simpson adds with a laugh.

Now, with the “business soulmates’” very own studio, “we’re in a stage of educating our clients,” Simpson explains. “This is a beginner-friendly space for people to come and understand what their skin type is and how to build their own routines at home,” she adds. “I also want people to understand that we can only do 5% of the job. The rest comes with taking good care of your skin at home. We want clients to be aware so that they can achieve their goals,” she says.

When it comes to the types of products and brands the estheticians use during the service, naturally, they go for “gentle and good for sensitive clients,” because both are breakout-prone themselves. “Having Caribbean heritage and parents who were plant lovers with extensive gardens and fruit trees, we value the power of plants,” Weathers explains. Overall, “we’re not here to preach perfect skin. We’re here to elevate what you’ve naturally got going on with cool, natural products.”

This transparent, nurturing, and bespoke approach will come with them as they continue to grow and expand their modalities: be it via sugaring, massages, events, and more. “We have so many ideas for this space. I think facials are really just the beginning,” Simpson says. “But we want to start offering smaller, quaint events centered around different wellness experiences,” she adds. Furthering this community mission, “we are also planning to eventually rent out our space to other rising estheticians for them to use and bring their clients here,” Simpson says.

Regardless of the heights they will surely reach, they have a keen understanding that beauty can, at times, feel intimidating and inaccessible. With that, Weathers says it best, “we’re here to empower people inside of this space, and put self-care back into their hands.”