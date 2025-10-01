Taylor Russell Channels 1980s Whitney Houston At The Dior Show

Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

Taylor Russell is no stranger to short cuts. From her versatile bob to gamine pixie, the Bones and All actress has turned crop cuts into her signature hairstyle. But, today, at Dior’s spring/summer 2026 show in Paris, Russell’s latest look recalled the memory of Whitney Houston’s effortless style.

Taylor Russell at the Christian Dior fashion show as part of Spring/Summer 2026 Paris Fashion Week held at Les Tuileries on October 01, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)

Taking 2025 beauty—which was adoringly dubbed the “year of the pixie”—back 40 years, the shape of the actress’s cut just barely scathed her ears while her loose, frizzy curls were straight out of the ‘80s. Replacing gel with teased roots, her lightweight, yet voluminous style conjured up Houston’s texture, like at her Madison Square Garden performance circa 1988.

The singer’s textured pixie, which was cut shorter in the back, had face-framing sideburns and curls that narrowly avoided being called bangs, is hard to miss, and now, just in time for fall, has been reintroduced on the front row. Russell’s timeless hairstyle was one we’ll never stop recreating, paired with a nail and makeup look that’s just as classic.

NEW YORK – CIRCA 1988: Pop singer Whitney Houston performs onstage at Madison Square Garden in circa 1988. (Photo by Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Worn with a blurred wing, which spanned just the outer corners of her eye, perfectly threaded brows, a peach lip, and a natural nail manicure, the actress’s beauty demonstrated just how easy it is to adapt iconic classics to modern day.