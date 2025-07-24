9 Times Taylor Rooks Served Classic Beauty Inspiration

@taylorrooks / courtesy of Anni Graham

This week, sports reporter Taylor Rooks took a break from the courts to ty the knot with her husband, Shane Fowler, at an athlete-studded wedding in New York City’s Gotham Hall. Her ceremonial beauty look? A mocha mousse mix of eyeshadows, including from Danessa Myricks’s Groundwork Palette, three layers of blush, and a liplined Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Stix in “Fussy” paired with a side-swept updo and laced manicure.

But, while her bridal beauty moment was undoubtedly head-turning, we’re here to remind you that her everyday glam is noteworthy, too. At Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club with Fanatics Sportsbook, Rooks arrived on the blue carpet in an opalescent manicure which complimented the warm glitter on her lips and eyes. For the Opus premiere, a flipped bob was her +1, which grazed her shoulders almost as softly as the blush on her cheeks.

The GQ Bowl was another moment for her beauty, with blush-toned eyeshadow matching her actual blush and long, straight lashes reaching almost to her sculpted eyebrow. Then, at the 14th annual NFL honors, the reporter went full pink: lips, cheeks, eyes. But, the looks we know her best in are on the field. At a New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Rams game, you couldn’t miss her big locked up bun which sat almost as high as her cheekbones.

So, if you’re looking to spruce up your everyday silk press or ace your next lip combo, scroll on for a dose of inspiration with 9 of Taylor Rooks’s best beauty moments.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 21: Taylor Rooks walks the blue carpet at JAY-Z’s Iconic The 40/40 Club in partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook at the center of Fanatics Fest NYC at Javits Center on June 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Fanatics)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 12: Taylor Rooks attends the Amazon 2025 Upfront at Beacon Theatre on May 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 07: Taylor Rooks attends a celebration of tennis legend Billie Jean King’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame hosted by PEOPLE + e.l.f. Cosmetics at The Aster on April 07, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for PEOPLE)

Taylor Rooks at A24’s “Opus” Los Angeles Premiere held at The Egyptian Theatre on February 19, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 07: Taylor Rooks attends the GQ Bowl at Hotel Peter and Paul on February 07, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 06: Taylor Rooks attends the 14th Annual NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre on February 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 24: Taylor Rooks attends “Evolution of the Black Quarterback” premiere at The Apollo Theater on September 24, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Prime Video)

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 21: Taylor Rooks Thursday Night Football sideline reporter during a game between the New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on December 21, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Getty Images)