WATCH | Thrive Inside This Summer

Meet digital creator, Marissa Kearney. She’s here with tips and picks to help you make the most of a night in with friends this summer in this ESSENCE Guide to Thrive by Target.

Start by picking up a Flip Stick – the perfect solution to capturing content of you & the squad. It has NASA-tested adhesive, so you know it sticks to everything! There’s one more essential to getting camera-ready and its smooth skin from G.L.A.M. Body Sugar—Marissa just loves the mango scent. She says to apply by making gentle circles and rinse for amazing skin.

Now let’s talk drinks. Marissa is all about the Black Girl Magic Bubbly Rosé —be sure to watch the video for some fun news about the owners of this company, the McBride Sisters! If you’re looking for a non-boozy option, then Marissa recommends pouring WTRMLN WTTR hydration Cold Pressed Juiced Watermelon Water over ice—it’s got all the hydration and flavor you crave without sugar.

And don’t forget the snacks! For the salty, you’ve got to try Pipcorn Cheese Balls. Baked, not fried, they’re super crunchy, plus a great source of fiber and antioxidants so you can indulge without guilt. As for the sweet, Partake Lemon Cookies are gluten-free, vegan, and super delish according to Marissa.

Finally, for an activity, pick up a Be Rooted Journal by Jasmine Foster—she is the first black-owned stationery brand to be sold at Target (bravo!). Marissa says that she and her besties host literacy days where they plan out their goals a month or three-months at a time, then they help each other stay focused on their plans to achieve their dreams.

Find more ideas to make your summer nights in a blast when you shop Target all season long.