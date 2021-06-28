Here’s How Taraji P. Henson’s Hairstylist Helped Her Serve Glam At The BET Awards

Tonight, actress and entrepreneur Taraji P. Henson is hosting the BET Awards and we’re excited about everything she’ll bring to the stage. We know for sure that she’ll be making us laugh and serving looks, just as she always does.

Henson first hit the red carpet in a gorgeous Versace number with long, black, bone straight hair, courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Tym Wallace. Wallace was responsible for all of her hairstyles for the night, with each one matching the overall tone of the look. In a press email, it was revealed that he used a limited number of products, including Henson’s own TPH, a scalp-focused hair care line.

Below, Wallace shared with us a step-by-step guide of the prep and process he implemented to bring each style to life. Keep scrolling to check it out.

Serving Inches

Tym started off by shampooing and conditioning these luscious looks using TPH by Taraji Ride or Die Leave In Conditioner. He then sectioned the hair into four parts and detangled the hair using Tangle Teezer Ultimate Detangler Naturally Curly Brush

He diffused the hair and used a micro flat iron to add definition to curls. He finished it off by brushing it out with the detangling brush, creating volume and length. To top off the look, Tym used Oribe hair spray and Mizani Therma Smooth Shine Extend Mist.

Diana Ross-Style Afro

Taraji P. Henson channels Diana Ross as she speaks onstage at the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

Wavy Bob

Tym prepped the hair using TPH by Taraji Ride or Die Leave In Conditioner and Tangle Teezer Ultimate Detangler Naturally Curly Brush. He then dried the hair and brushed it out with Tangle Teezer The Ultimate Finisher to make it extremely fluffy and finalize the look.