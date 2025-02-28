Taraji P. Henson Rocks Windswept Pompadour At ESSENCE’s Black Women In Hollywood Awards

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Yesterday, we held our annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards in Los Angeles, honoring the most gifted Black performers in television and film. Among our exclusive guest list? Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist’s Taraji P. Henson, of course.

Arriving in a pompadour hairdo (think: 2010’s Rihanna), Henson’s beauty look was the manifestation of a moment she had six months ago. She first debuted the style on her Fight Night press tour, channeling the impulsive personality of her character Vivian Thomas with an asymmetrical orange pixie cut.

Now, her color has grown out to just the tips, faded into a more neutral, bleached tone to match her skin. The actress’s hairstylist Tym Wallace used all TPH by Taraji products to achieve the look, tossing up the top with a touch of gel (try: Tough Cookie styling gel) to maintain her windswept flips. Meanwhile, the sides were left slightly bumped and edges swept back with Slick edge control.

While her hairstyle was relaxed and lived in, Henson’s stiletto nails were dressed up with Swarovski crystal glass by nail artist Temeka Jackson. Then, makeup artist Saisha Beecham layered shimmer shadow over a neutral base, while a smoked wing delicately sculpted her eyes. To complete the look, brown-lined glazed lips were a love letter to Black beauty.