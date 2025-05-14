Bre Johnson/WWD via Getty Images

This week, expect beauty to get a reset. Happening in the heart of New York City this Friday, the 2025 BBR Beauty Summit, hosted by Black Beauty Roster in partnership with Instagram, will be more than a conference. Rather, a convening of power. A cultural pulse-check. A celebration of the Black beauty professionals who’ve long been backstage, behind the scenes, and behind the brilliance of every major moment in entertainment and style.

Headlining the event is none other than Taraji P. Henson. The actress, entrepreneur, and founder of TPH by Taraji is taking the stage not just to speak, but to affirm the importance of ownership and representation in an industry that still too often sidelines Black talent. “Representation matters at every level, especially behind the scenes,” she tells us. And her presence is a reminder of this: that when Black women take the mic, legacies shift.

But Henson won’t be the only powerhouse in the room. Grammy Award-winning singer and mental health advocate Michelle Williams will also speak on the connection between wellness and beauty. Cosmopolitan’s Beauty Editor At-Large and former ESSENCE Beauty Director Julee Wilson, digital stars like Miss Darcei and Jeneé Naylor, and iconic hairstylist Ursula Stephen—who’s shaped the looks of Rihanna and Zendaya—round out a speaker lineup that will be as insightful as it is influential.

Now in its second year, the BBR Beauty Summit is designed with purpose: to equip, inspire, and empower Black and multicultural beauty professionals across all fields. From on-set stylists and indie founders, to influencers and editors, the summit will continue to deliver real tools, intimate networking, and a sense of community that goes far beyond surface-level inclusion.

As Maude Okrah Hunter, co-founder of Black Beauty Roster, puts it: “This summit is a platform for real change. We’re making sure diverse talent has the visibility, tools, and community needed to thrive.”

And thrive they will. Because this is what it looks like when beauty shows up for itself—and brings its sisters with it.