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Tamar Braxton’s Beauty & Style Evolution

From brown curls to body-hugging gowns, see how Tamar Braxton's beauty and style has evolved over the years in honor of her 49th birthday.
Tamar Braxton’s Beauty & Style Evolution
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By India Espy-Jones ·
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Tamar Braxton is a household name. After forming an R&B group, The Braxtons, with her sisters in the 1990s, she went solo in 2000 with her first self-titled album. From there, she earned for four Grammy nominations and wins at the BET and Soul Train Awards. After becoming a reality TV star for her show Braxton Family Values, she became the first black person to ever win Big Brother. Naturally, along the way, evolution of Braxton’s beauty and style has long accompanied her rise to fame.

From the start, her style was casual, yet sexy. At the Black Women’s Expo, for example, she paired her all-denim ensemble with a little black knit top and natural curls. Years later, her curls turned big and brown like at Lupus LA’s 6th Annual Bag Lady Luncheon, before adding highlights for the reunion special taping for Braxton Family Values in 2011. There, she wore a white tux with a rose adorned on the collar. 

By the 2010s, she began to experiment more with her hair. At the Emmys in 2016, she proved why nostalgia for fishtail braids came back a decade later. In 2017, it was a Jessica Rabbit-esque ginger ‘do at the Soul Train Awards that did numbers. And, at a PrettyLittleThing x Karl Kani event in 2018, she went for a daring pink buzzcut.

In the past few years, however, she landed on blonde with natural makeup to pair with her form-fitting red carpet style. Her 2023 Soul Train Awards style paired waist-long wand curls with a red manicure and sculpted black gown.

For one of her most recent looks, she attended MISTR’s National PrEP Day with dark half-braided hair, blush on her defined cheekbones, and jewelry over tall black gloves—which proved just how glamorous she can get.

Ahead, see how the singer’s beauty and style has evolved over the years in honor of her 49th birthday.

Tamar Braxton’s Beauty & Style Evolution
UNITED STATES – APRIL 04: Toni Braxton & sister Tamar attending the premiere of “Kingdom Come” at the Writer’s Guild Theater in Beverly Hills 4/4/01 (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)
Tamar Braxton’s Beauty & Style Evolution
LAS VEGAS – MAY 24: Toni Braxton and Tamar Braxton attend The Bank Nightclub at The Bellagio Hotel and Casino Resort on May 24, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage)
Tamar Braxton’s Beauty & Style Evolution
Tamar Braxton and Toni Braxton during Los Angeles Premiere of Focus Features’ “Something New” at Cinerama Dome / Cabanna Club in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by E. Charbonneau/WireImage for Focus Features)
Tamar Braxton’s Beauty & Style Evolution
LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 28: TV personality Tamar Braxton attends a reunion special taping for the WE TV series’ “Braxton Family Values” at Occidental Studios on May 28, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
Tamar Braxton’s Beauty & Style Evolution
Tamar Braxton and singer Toni Braxton attend the Lupus LA’s 6th Annual Bag Lady Luncheon at The Regent Beverly Wilshire Ballroom on November 7, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tiffany Rose/WireImage)
Tamar Braxton’s Beauty & Style Evolution
Toni Braxton (L) and Tamar Braxton leave the Miami Dolphins versus the New England Patriots game at Sun Life Stadium on October 4, 2010 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Vallery Jean/FilmMagic)
Tamar Braxton’s Beauty & Style Evolution
LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 12: Singer Tamar Braxton arrives at the 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at the Staples Center on February 12, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Dan MacMedan/WireImage)
Tamar Braxton’s Beauty & Style Evolution
NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 11: Recording artist Tamar Braxton walks the runway at Front Row at the Bonkuk Koo spring 2013 fashion show during Style360 at Metropolitan Pavillion on September 11, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images)
Tamar Braxton’s Beauty & Style Evolution
LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 29: Singer-songwriter Tamar Braxton attends the BET AWARDS ’14 at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on June 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/BET/Getty Images for BET)
Tamar Braxton’s Beauty & Style Evolution
WASHINGTON DC – OCTOBER 25 R&B singer and reality television celebrity Tamar Braxton photographed at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Washington, D.C. on October 25, 2013. (Photo by Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Tamar Braxton’s Beauty & Style Evolution
LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 07: Recording artist Tamar Braxton attends the 2014 Soul Train Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 7, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/BET/Getty Images for BET)
Tamar Braxton’s Beauty & Style Evolution
LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 21: Singer/TV personality Tamar Braxton attends “Dancing with the Stars” Season 21 at CBS Television City on September 21, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
Tamar Braxton’s Beauty & Style Evolution
LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 01: Singer / TV Personality Tamar Braxton attends the 2016 Daytime Emmy Awards at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel on May 1, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)
Tamar Braxton’s Beauty & Style Evolution
HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 08: Tamar Braxton and son Logan Vincent Herbert attend the premiere of “Finding Dory” at the El Capitan Theatre on June 8, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)
Tamar Braxton’s Beauty & Style Evolution
LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 05: Tamar Braxton attends the 2017 Soul Train Awards, presented by BET, at the Orleans Arena on November 5, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)
Tamar Braxton’s Beauty & Style Evolution
LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 22: Singer Tamar Braxton attends the PrettyLittleThing x Karl Kani event at Nightingale Plaza on May 22, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
Tamar Braxton’s Beauty & Style Evolution
NEW ORLEANS, LA – JULY 05: Tamar Braxton attends Day 1 of the 2019 Essence Music Festival at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 5, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Tamar Braxton’s Beauty & Style Evolution
DULUTH, GA – MAY 29: Tamar Braxton attends The Linnethia Lounge Grand Opening on May 29, 2021 in Duluth, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Tamar Braxton’s Beauty & Style Evolution
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 26: Tamar Braxton attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.(Photo by Prince Williams/ Getty Images)
Tamar Braxton’s Beauty & Style Evolution
Singer Tamar Braxton (Tamar Estine Braxton) poses for photos during the Black Women’s Expo at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois in April 2000. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)
Tamar Braxton’s Beauty & Style Evolution
Tamar Braxton at the “Soul Train Awards” 2023 on November 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California (Photo by Elyse Jankowski/Billboard via Getty Images)
Tamar Braxton’s Beauty & Style Evolution
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Tamar Braxton attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)
Tamar Braxton’s Beauty & Style Evolution
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 05: Tamar Braxton attends the 2024 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on September 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for BMI)
Tamar Braxton’s Beauty & Style Evolution
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 09: Tamar Braxton attends MISTR’s National PrEP Day at The Abbey on October 09, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for MISTR, Free Online PrEP)
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