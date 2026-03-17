Tamar Braxton’s Beauty & Style Evolution

Getty Images

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Tamar Braxton is a household name. After forming an R&B group, The Braxtons, with her sisters in the 1990s, she went solo in 2000 with her first self-titled album. From there, she earned for four Grammy nominations and wins at the BET and Soul Train Awards. After becoming a reality TV star for her show Braxton Family Values, she became the first black person to ever win Big Brother. Naturally, along the way, evolution of Braxton’s beauty and style has long accompanied her rise to fame.

From the start, her style was casual, yet sexy. At the Black Women’s Expo, for example, she paired her all-denim ensemble with a little black knit top and natural curls. Years later, her curls turned big and brown like at Lupus LA’s 6th Annual Bag Lady Luncheon, before adding highlights for the reunion special taping for Braxton Family Values in 2011. There, she wore a white tux with a rose adorned on the collar.

By the 2010s, she began to experiment more with her hair. At the Emmys in 2016, she proved why nostalgia for fishtail braids came back a decade later. In 2017, it was a Jessica Rabbit-esque ginger ‘do at the Soul Train Awards that did numbers. And, at a PrettyLittleThing x Karl Kani event in 2018, she went for a daring pink buzzcut.

In the past few years, however, she landed on blonde with natural makeup to pair with her form-fitting red carpet style. Her 2023 Soul Train Awards style paired waist-long wand curls with a red manicure and sculpted black gown.

For one of her most recent looks, she attended MISTR’s National PrEP Day with dark half-braided hair, blush on her defined cheekbones, and jewelry over tall black gloves—which proved just how glamorous she can get.

Ahead, see how the singer’s beauty and style has evolved over the years in honor of her 49th birthday.