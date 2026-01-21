SZA Returns To Fashion Week With Dimensional Beauty Looks

Blanca CRUZ / AFP via Getty Images

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

It’s rare we see SZA out and about during fashion week. The last we saw the singer was for Rihanna’s Fenty Puma show 10 years ago. Before then, she was spotted at Telfar all the way back in 2014. This men’s season in Paris, however, we saw her more than we ever have in a single season.

Yesterday, Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton show finally pulled her out of her fashion week shell. Then, we got lucky again! She made her second appearance of the week at Dior Homme’s FW26 show today. Her mother, of course, as the perfect plus one. And, as her plus two, a beauty look that stole the show.

SZA at the Dior Homme Men’s Fall/Winter 2026 fashion show as part of Paris Men’s Fashion Week held at Musée Rodin on January 21, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)

Chanelling Miss Sara Bellum from the Powerpuff Girls, her secretarial deep burgundy ringlets were cut into pouty bangs that almost totally concealed her eyes. Fortunately, she still gave us a small glimpse of her eye makeup—light beige shadow lined with a deep wing—just long enough before her curls popped back into place.

Her face-framing style felt as voluminous as it did lived-in, making her mid-length curls appear even more effortless. She paired the style with her go-to berry lip combo: a pink lip with deep purple liner. As for her nails, white ovals speckled in purple polka dots completed her Dior moment. But, today’s look wasn’t yesterday’s look.

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) SZA attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

Her beauty approach was quite different at Louis Vuitton, actually, opting for a natural-toned, bang-free hairstyle with more elongated, silky curls. That look was paired with sunset orange eyeshadow, brown liner, and peach lips, more earth-toned than today’s berry look. However different, both looks were on par with her two beauty alter egos: one that’s more natural, and the other, a real red tigress.

The only question we have left: Is this her official return to the fashion week cycle? If so, excited to see her upcoming fashion month looks.