Sweet July Skin Launches New Rum Cake Lip Treatment Inspired By Ayesha Curry’s Jamaican Roots

Courtesy of Sweet July Skin

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Sweet July Skin is serving up something sweet just in time for the season. And trust us, your lips are about to feel the love. The award-winning skincare brand founded by Ayesha Curry has officially dropped the latest flavor in its coveted Lip Treatment collection: Rum Cake. This product is a richly hydrating formula inspired by one of Curry’s favorite holiday desserts and a cherished staple in Jamaican homes.

For Curry, Rum Cake is more than a flavor—it’s a memory. “I grew up with the warm scents and flavors of Jamaican rum cake in my household, especially around the holidays as our family gathered around the dinner table,” she tells ESSENCE. “With this Sweet July Skin Lip Treatment, I wanted to take that beloved ritual and feeling, turning it into a daily moment of self-care. We created something that feels indulgent, but also deeply nourishing for your lips that I hope everyone will love this holiday season.”

This new addition feels like a warm embrace straight from the islands. Rum Cake joins Sweet July Skin’s bestselling lineup—which includes Guava, Lychee, and the classic Essential—but this one brings a decadent twist. Think: buttery warmth, delicate sweetness, and that cozy nostalgia of a dessert that appears at every family gathering—wrapped in foil and full of love. It’s the kind of flavor you’ll want in your purse, on your nightstand, and in your coat pocket—because your lips deserve a little indulgence everywhere you go.

But this launch is more than a delicious moment in beauty—it’s a meaningful one. With her sweet roots in Caribbean culture, the brand is dedicating all proceeds to support Hurricane Melissa relief efforts. These funds will help communities across the Caribbean rebuilding and recovering, offering tangible support to the region that inspires the brand’s heart and storytelling.

Inside the tube, the formula is just as thoughtful as the mission. The lip treatment has ingredients like plant-based squalane, shea butter, and antioxidant-rich vitamin E. The Rum Cake Lip Treatment delivers deep, long-lasting moisture without any stickiness. As temperatures drop and winds grow harsher, this treatment becomes the cold-weather essential you’ll reach for again and again.

It’s more than a flavor—it’s a celebration of heritage, a moment of self-care, and a gesture of giving back. With every purchase, you’re not just treating your lips—you’re supporting the Caribbean community that first inspired it.