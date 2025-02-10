SZA’s Fiery Red Hair Stole The Super Bowl Half Time Show



SZA just stepped onto the field for Kendrick Lamar’s highly anticipated halftime performance. She wasn’t just delivering ethereal vocals—she was making a beauty statement, too. Her effortlessly cool, voluminous red curls—which accompanied her blushy cheeks and shimmery lids, by Ngozi Edeme, nicely—were the perfect balance of edgy and ethereal. Celebrity stylist Devante Turnbull is the mastermind behind the look.

Before diving into color and styling, Devante prioritized hair health with K18. He evenly sprayed the K18 Professional Molecular Repair Mist throughout SZA’s hair, allowing it to penetrate and fortify each strand. After letting it sit for at least four minutes—without rinsing—he ensured the hair was ready to withstand the upcoming transformations.

The celebrity hairstylist applied bleach evenly throughout the hair, carefully processing it for 30 minutes to reach the ideal level 6 dark blonde base. After achieving the desired lift, he rinsed and cleansed the hair using K18 PEPTIDE PREP™ Detox Shampoo. This step removed any residual bleach while restoring the hair’s natural balance. Allowing the hair to air dry helped maintain its integrity and prepared it for the coloring phase.

To achieve the SOS singer’s vibrant yet natural-looking hue, Turnbull applied the custom color blend evenly throughout her hair, making sure every strand was fully saturated. After letting the color develop for 35 minutes, he rinsed and applied the K18 Molecular Repair Mask to restore hydration and resilience, letting it sit for four minutes before moving forward. He dried the hair while maintaining its movement and definition.

SZA, Kendrick Lamar perform at Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)

For the celebrity hairstylist, styling is where the magic happens. To create the Ctrl singer’s signature texture, he used many curlers, wrapping sections of hair in various directions. This technique allowed for a multidimensional, organic finish—perfectly complementing her effortlessly cool stage presence.

The final step was all about blending and setting. Devante carefully separated and shaped the curls using both his fingers and a paddle brush, ensuring a natural, lived-in effect. To lock in the look, he applied K18 Molecular Repair Hair Oil, adding shine, controlling frizz, and delivering nourishment for that final luminous touch. And between the “Saturn” singer, Keke Palmer, and Megan Thee Stallion? We’re reminded, once again, that red is the color of the season.