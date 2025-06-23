What To Pack For Your Next Summer Departure

Courtesy of Samantha Mims

Some things in life are mood enhancing and for me one of those things are narrowing down the products that will make it in my suitcase for my summer excursions. It’s no easy task. I’ve fumbled a few times and packed some things that weren’t travel friendly and TSA-approved— ultimately sacrificing some of my most cherished possessions.

After every devastating mistake, I’ve gotten better with selecting the right products to travel with. When it comes to those decisions, I usually like to think about the products that work well for my hair, skin and health in the heat. Essentially, what can I fit in my purse or beach bag?

That said, I put together a short and precise list of indispensable items that should be a part of your summer plans, like Essence Festival, too. Tag along!

Hair

Humidity does not play fair as it relates to our hair and how well our styles last. As a Black woman who’s natural, I’m constantly in search of the best humidity hair protectant. What’s that thing that’ll look out for my strands under lots of sun exposure and tame the frizz? That’s where O&M Frizzy Logic Serum comes into play. I love it for its sheer shine and smoothing capabilities. Regardless if I’m wearing my Afro, curls, or straight hair, it can withstand just about any climate.

Skin

There’s two ways that you can care for your skin and that’s through moisturizing and applying spf for sun protection. Especially during travel and warmer weather. It’s the two steps I look forward to for a complete routine. I can always rely on Epi.logics Total Package, as my go-to for keeping my skin pleasantly moisturized in all of the right areas. Its silky-balm texture is gentle enough to be used on the face, hands and anywhere your skin craves nourishment.

For general protection from the sun and other environmental factors, I like to keep Elta MD UV Clear spf 45 in my bag. Whether I’m actively on the beach or relaxing indoors, I’ll always use it as my final step. Its no-tint, lightweight formula is perfect for reapplying and layering over other products without a cast. Another great product that’ll pair well for the face and body.

Makeup

As a woman who appreciates little to no makeup, I’m always hung up on the details. You can really have a lot of fun with makeup. To amplify the luminosity of facial features such as my eyes, cheekbones and lips I like the way that KJH Hyper Shine Lite Pigment in Bronze highlights those areas. It’s subtle and multipurpose, making it perfect as an all-in-one product.

Since we touched on the topic of UV protection, it’s important to include a lip spf. Prequel’s Lip Visor Duo includes a clear and rose-dust tinted balm that softens the lips and protects from the daily effects of the sun. Apply this as a simple lip treatment and benefit from its supportive ingredients. Truly a winner!

Health

I don’t have too many objectives while I’m on vacation. I just like to prioritize relaxing and fit in a little fun. Sometimes that may involve a drink or two and an obnoxious amount of food. And if that’s the case, then I like to depend on Moss Medicine, Ebb n’ Flow tincture. These digestive drops are enriched with a meticulous blend of bitter herbs that facilitate an easier flow and support gut health. Less bloating, hangovers and discomfort after those late nights. It’s better to be prepared than to not be prepared at all.

Fragrance

As an honorable mention, I like to smell good and that’s one of the things you’ve got to be mindful of in the heat. We produce a lot more sweat and collect bacteria on our skin that contributes to bad odor. Ways to combat that are through lots of hydration and fragrance layering. As of late, I’ve been into DedCool perfume in the scent of Madonna Lily. It’s a perfect blend of floral and spice with notes of sandalwood, bergamot and black pepper. It’s soft but has a long-lasting fragrance power and feels right for a day of activity and an evening of fantasy.

