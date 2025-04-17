Why Spring Is The Perfect Time To Embrace Your Natural Lashes

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs

It’s time to cancel your lash appointment because natural lashes are back! After years of costly strip lashes, extensions, and lifts, natural lashes are stepping back into action. We’re happy to tell you that blossoming into Spring will not cost you $200, instead, it will require your favorite mascara and lash curler.

Below for a few ways you can have fun with your natural wispies.

Classic Black Mascara

Never underestimate the power of a good mascara. Incorporating this popular beauty product will transform dull eyes into delight! As someone who lives for a good lash lick, I highly recommend the Lancôme Hypnôse Drama Extreme Volumizing Mascara. This product is perfect for those who love a little drama. You will see a volumizing difference in your lashes in just a few coats. Ideal for adding extra spice to those long summer nights!

On the other hand, if you’re looking for a daytime-friendly mascara, the Ilia Limitless Lash Lengthening Clean Mascara is every natural’s dream. It’s made to give your lashes a natural extension without overpowering them with product. This longwear mascara prioritizes the power of lengthening, strengthening, and separating lashes to create a romantic wispy look. It’s ideal for anyone who wants to add flirty lash to their “clean girl” makeup routine.

Colorful Mascara

Looking to spice things up? Why not dare to be different with colorful mascara. Pat McGrath Pink Mystic Mascara comes in a hot Barbie pink and a renegade red. Adding color can contrast your makeup look or allow your lashes to pop on a fresh face day. Gently coat the mascara on your lashes and wait about 30 seconds before wearing a second coat. You can also use this mascara on your brows for a no-commitment color change. Go as bold or minimal as you want with this double action product!

The Tip Of The Lash

Trend setter Jodie Woods showed us how impactful focusing mascara on the tip of our lashes can be. She posted this photo showing her natural lash hairs on her social media page. Coating the tip of her lashes creates a daytime wispy look that can easily transition into night with a hint of eyeshadow. Her “baby wing” eyeliner also allows for a brighter eye. You can achieve this by simply focusing your favorite mascara on the tips of your lashes and curling them beforehand.

Let Those Lashes Breathe!

Sometimes the best thing to do to your lashes is nothing at all. Yara Shahidi sported her bare lashes while spending time with family. The natural beauty also wore her bare lashes while recording The Optimist Project Podcast. Letting our lashes breathe can allow them to detox from constant beauty products and enhancements. This is the perfect time to moisturize them with Vaseline as it can help lashes grow over time. Sit back, relax, and let your lashes do all the talking.