Our Favorite Beauty Moments From SpelHouse Homecoming

Blue Waverly for ESSENCE

Spelman and Morehouse Colleges celebrated their annual SpelHouse Homecoming, which includes one of the most famous football events in Atlanta, over the weekend. Over 6,000 students and alumni were in attendance to witness the final game of the season—and all of the moments in between. Although Morehouse lost the battle, falling 42-20 against the FVS Tigers, the weekend’s beauty moments were certainly wins.

Fanning out into the stands, afros stood proudly—showing HBCU spirit through their coiled textures. One bare-faced fan paired her ‘fro with bleached eyebrows, while another rocked her blonde curls with purple-lined lips. Despite the week’s no-makeup makeup (lip gloss carried the weight), a touch of blush with a rough-cut pixie proved to be ideal for one attendee.

We’d be remiss to not mention wigs, which were spotted as black bobs, buss down middle parts, and even a brushed orange. Meanwhile, ribbon-like French curls on one fan was the most holiday-ready style of the week. As for the brothas? A blown-out mohawk with a full grown beard juxtaposed a short, classic line-up on another. All the while sleeve tattoos were the throughline for masculinity.

Below, take a look at 11 of the best beauty moments from SpelHouse Homecoming.