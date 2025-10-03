Solange Embraces Silk Press Season At Loewe’s SS26 Show

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

As the fashion week cycle continues, celebrity beauty hits an all-time high. From Taylor Russell channeling Whitney Houston’s curly cut to Tracee Ellis Ross’s pretzeled chignon, the final leg of fashion month has now been marked as the moment for achievable, yet statement coifs. Naturally, Solange got in on it all.

MILAN, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 27: Solange Knowles arrives at the Ferragamo fashion show during the Milan Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 on September 27, 2025 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

Last week, the artist attended Ferragamo’s spring/summer 2026 show in Milan in her signature hairstyle: long, brushed waves that are, at times worn wet or dry. But, rarely do we see the natural beauty without her fluffed texture. Until now, that is.

This morning, she marked the start of fall’s “silk press season” at Loewe’s Paris show, straightening her hair and giving it a flip as she walked inside. The freshly trimmed ends on her full-bodied tresses are your sign to get that cut before you press—especially if you want yours to look as full of health and life as Solange’s.

PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 03: Solange Knowles attends the Loewe Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 03, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

But, making the switch from fluffy waves (or tight coils) to straight hair is something she does sparingly. Another reminder that there’s much beauty in versatility. And, when it comes to Solange, we simply can’t get enough.