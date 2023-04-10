Sol de Janeiro’s New Limited Edition Scent Will Transport You To Paradise

If you’re looking for a summertime scent, you’re just in luck. Sol de Janeiro, the fragrance brand that has even the most sophisticated perfume-lover in a chokehold, recently unveiled their newest scent: Rio Radiance.

Following the release of the Rio Radiance Perfume Mist, which launched just last month, the Rio Radiance Body Glow Cream is now available nationwide and carries the same solar floral fragrance that captures the nostalgia of the perfect beach day in paradise. You’ll instantly be transported to the islands of Jamaica, sipping a fancy cocktail while sitting beachside.

The body cream is formulated with hydrating ingredients such as squalane, carrot seed oil, and vitamin E, that will provide a natural-looking glow as if you just stepped out of the sun.

A TikTok favorite, this scent joins a fragrance family that has millions and millions of views of your favorite influencers (and obsessed fans) raving about being a budget-friendly alternative to some of your pricier fragrances. Since it’s a spray and not a concentrated perfume, the fragrances are light, long-lasting and can still be paired with other scents to enhance their smell. They are each known for being sweet, fruity, and vanilla, offering a scent that suits everyone.

Inspired by the power and warmth of the Brazilian spirit, the Cheirosa 87 recognizes the year 1987, when 15,000 tins of cannabis were tossed into the ocean and washed up on the beaches for locals to discover. Known as “The Summer of the Cans,” this event influenced music, art, and culture, including a documentary of the same name.

The new Rio Radiance Body Glow Cream and Rio Radiance Perfume Mist are available now at SoldeJaneiro.com & Sephora.com.