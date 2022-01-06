Smashbox invented face primers. Okay, not really, but when the Californian brand launched its first primer in 1996, it came fueled by the need for innovation, poised to shift the industry for years to come. Fast forward to the heyday of YouTube beauty tutorials, and no “full face get ready with me” was complete without a recommendation of some variation of primer from its Photo Finish line. And still, ask any beauty guru today — Smashbox face primers are an indisputable holy grail. Now, somehow, with its new Photo Finish Screensilk Primers, it just got even better.

We’re not saying you need a hardcore daily skincare routine of 12 different products, but the beauty space has palpably shifted to an attitude of skincare enthusiasm first and makeup immediately after. With Smashbox’s lineup of new primers, though, you don’t have to choose. The new formula centers a Silkscreen Complex which allows the product to create a breathable yet powerful layer between the skin and your foundation of choice, aiding the skin in combating damage from the likes of pollution, blue light and other aggressors. We’ll just say it — You might as well beat your face with products that will actually do your skin some good.

Launching January 6 with four new options (a fifth will arrive in April), each in both full and travel sizes, Smashbox’s Photo Finish Screensilk Primers target everything from unwanted redness to mattifying oily skin. Be among the first to shop them, ahead.

01 Smashbox Photo Finish Correct Anti-Redness Primer Ripe with rose and mushroom, this primer helps reduce the look of redness and skin irritation while employing algae for a calming and soothing effect. available at Smashbox $39 Shop Now 02 Smashbox Photo Finish Primerizer+ Hydrating Primer Formulated with Triple HA and Niacinamide, this primer promises 72 hours of hydrated, selfie-ready skin. Is this heaven? available at Smashbox $39 Shop Now 03 Smashbox Photo Finish Control Mattfiying Primer Smashbox primers have long been a savior for oily skin, and with salicylic acid, witch hazel and zinc, this product is no different. available at Smashbox $39 Shop Now 04 Smashbox Photo Finish Illuminating Glow Primer At the end of the day, many of us just want glowy skin, and this new primer boasts lots of Vitamin C along with skin-brightening pearls. available at Smashbox $39 Shop Now