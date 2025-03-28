Small, Black Woman-owned Beauty Brands To Know

Shutterstock

Women are an incredible force. We move forward with a passion that can move the coldest hearts. We’ve managed to balance being mothers, wives, graduates, and CEO’s of our own business. Indeed, some of our beloved beauty brands have been started by women. Calling Rihanna, Beyoncé, Tracee Ellis Ross and more to the front! Their endless creativity has brought us our favorite hair, skin, and makeup products we use daily.

These women are just a few powerhouses who have paved the way for the women behind them—making room for more new and small-owned beauty brands. That said, to keep these brands alive, we must support the women and teams behind them. Having a small business isn’t easy. After all, according to a McKinsey study, “Only two out of five beauty brands are likely to scale.” The increased odds for small beauty brands to fail only breed into why we should support now more than ever.

We have provided a list of small, Black woman-owned brands to support during Women’s History Month and beyond. Pushing these businesses to success will only empower a younger generation of girls to become the leaders of their destiny.

Ace Beauté

Strong, bold, and beautiful is the tagline behind Ace Beauté. This brand is celebrated for bringing bold colors to life through different beauty products. This brand has no limit on pigment, from hues of red lipstick to Wicked green eyeshadow. We also appreciate the “girl power” packaging that protects their beloved products.

Beauty Vaulte

Beauty Vaulte was founded by Lola Maurice-Diya in 2018—and their products embody the makeup nostalgia of that year with an endless matte lipstick and bold eyeliner collection. The Liquid Luster Lip collection has a range of colors from nudes to a rich brown named Feeling Phobe. This color is highly pigmented, giving you a mix of gloss and rich browns. Did we mention the lipstick also has a chocolate scent? Yum!

Camara Aunique Beauty

It’s time to cancel your next lash appointment because beauty owner Camara Aunique has you covered. First a dedicated makeup artist, Camara Aunique’s collection of lashes reflects her years in the industry. The Mary Lash is one of the brand’s popular products. It is a natural strip lash that will outdo any lash appointment. Her collection of liquid eyeliners is also worth mentioning, as they can enhance the experience of using her products.

Luna Magic Beauty

Founded by two Afro Latina sisters, Mabel and Shaira J. Frías, the two poured their culture into their beauty brand Luna Magic Beauty. The brand is celebrated for its incredible wispy press on cluster lashes. This affordable cluster lash can be natural or built for a diva look. There are multiple lengths included in each packaging. Beyond their lash collection, one of the brand’s best sellers is the Lip Balm Duo. The cherry and mango flavors are a nod to their home of the Dominican Republic.

Blue Water Girls

Who said Black women don’t want to use tan enhancers? Founded by the incredible podcast hosts of Black Girls Texting, this amazing brand is quickly becoming known for embodying its tagline, “your secret weapon for an endless glow,” thanks to its tan accelerators and glow serums.

Hanahana Beauty

Based in Chicago, this shea butter brand is inspired by the founder Abena Boamah-Acheampong’s Ghanaian roots. Bestsellers include their Lavender Vanilla Shea Body Butter and their ESSENCE 2025 Best In Beauty Award-winning Elevate Spray perfume.

Lina Lennox

This newly launched brand is focused on creating 100% organic silk hair accessories including everything from bonnets to scrunchies. Their products are known to be “butter soft” and sustainability-conscious.

IN GROOV

Thanks to founder, esthetician, and writer Shani Gillian, this skin wellness brand is rising to the top with its incredible Every Mood oil, Ritual Reflexology Tool, and 100% Organic Reusable Cotton Rounds.