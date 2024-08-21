Tennis Star Sloane Stephens Launches Body Care Line

If there’s one thing you should know about tennis player Sloane Stephens, it’s that she’ll make sure to take good care of her body before a match. It makes sense that Stephens— who is in the midst of preparing for the U.S. Open— is stepping up in the bodycare space with Doc&Glo, out today.

The inspiration for her brand bloomed during the pandemic where the tennis player began prioritizing her self-care— taking care of my body, especially using products to stay fresh all day. “While traveling and competing during various lockdowns, I wasn’t satisfied with the products that existed and began seeking solutions for how to stay odor-free and moisturized while on the go,” Stephens tells ESSENCE.

As for the name, Doc+Glo? It’s an homage to her grandparents who influenced the tennis player to learn about the importance of taking care of both mind and body. “It only made sense for me to name the brand after them.”

Doc+Glo

The Doc+Glo line comes with No. 3161 Game-Changing Deodorant and 24/7 Hustle Deodorizing Body Mist that are both fragrance-free. The Game-Changing Deodorant has ingredients like chamomile, lactic acid, and mandelic acid that neutralizes body odor, brightens your skin, prevents bacteria, and lowers pH balance.

Meanwhile, the 24/7 Hustle Deodorizing Body Mist includes aloe vera, niacinamide, and panthenol to protect from UV rays and maintain the skin’s moisture. And, after four years in the making—including the ingredients, packaging, line of text— she’s ready for fans to join her in enjoying the products. “I’ve worn the deodorant during every match I’ve played during this time and have used the mist between every activity.”

When it comes to her own body and skincare routine, she likes to keep it simple. “I focus on moisturizing because I’m outside in the elements, sweating, showering, or on a dry airplane on a daily basis and am really putting my skin through the wringer,” says Stephens. “I always try to do one thing for myself each day which is typically a face mask, a massage, a facial or something just to give myself some extra pampering.”

And much like her wellness practices, her latest venture is keeping her in good spirits, too. “I am so excited for everyone to see the trajectory of the brand,” says Stephens. “We are really focused on innovation in the body care space.”